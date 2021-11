Thursday

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL: Exhibition: Chico St. at UCLA, PAC-12N, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, Syracuse, N.Y., ACCN, noon; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Syracuse, N.Y., ACCN, 2:30 p.m.; Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Syracuse, N.Y., ACCN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Delaware St. at Morgan St., ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY: Holy Cross at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER: Big Ten Tournament: Iowa at Rutgers, Semifinal, BTN, 12:30 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan, Semifinal, Piscataway, N.J., BTN, 3 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN, 5 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Kansas at West Virginia, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Minnesota at Ohio St., BTN, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.

GOLF: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 2 a.m.; EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, GOLF, 2 p.m.; Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 4 a.m. (Friday).

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, noon.; The Victoria Oaks: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia, FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Frisco Liberty (Texas) at Lovejoy (Texas), ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NBA: Boston at Miami, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.; Houston at Phoenix, NBATV, 9 p.m.

NFL: NY Jets at Indianapolis, FOX, NFLN, 7:20 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN, 9 p.m.

TENNIS: Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia vs. Belarus, Czech Rep. vs. Switzerland, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.; Paris-ATP Early Rounds; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Australia vs. Belarus, Czech Rep. vs. Switzerland, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Paris-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinal Stage, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m. (Friday); Paris-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinal Stage, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Friday).

