Tuesday

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Virginia at James Madison, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; Vermont at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee, New York, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Southern at Kentucky, SECN, 6 p.m.; Duquesne at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Charlotte at Arkansas, SECN, 8 p.m.; Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse, New York, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, PAC-12N, 9 p.m.