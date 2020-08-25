 Skip to main content
Winona TV
ON TV

Winona TV

AUTO RACING:

Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

GOLF:

EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 6 p.m.

EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 9 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF, noon

PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF, 2 p.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL:

Kiwoom Heroes vs. Lotte Giants, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

KT Wiz vs. LG Twins, ESPN, 4:25 a.m. (Friday).

WNBA:

Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TENNIS:

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS, 11 a.m.

