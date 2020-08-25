AUTO RACING:
Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.
GOLF:
EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 6 p.m.
EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF, 9 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF, noon
PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF, 2 p.m.
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL:
Kiwoom Heroes vs. Lotte Giants, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.
KT Wiz vs. LG Twins, ESPN, 4:25 a.m. (Friday).
WNBA:
Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
TENNIS:
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS, 11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!