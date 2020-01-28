MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: College of Charleston at James Madison, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m. South Carolina (Upstate) at Presbyterian, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Illinois, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Pepperdine at Brigham Young, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.; Belmont at Tennessee Tech, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Oregon at California, PAC12, 8 p.m.; Utah at Southern California, FS1, 8:30 p.m.; Gonzaga at Santa Clara, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.; Colorado at UCLA, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; California (Santa Barbara) at California State (Northridge), ESPN, 10 p.m.; Oregon State at Stanford, PAC12, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Georgia Tech at Miami, ACC, 5 p.m.; Maryland at Ohio State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Louisville at Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Kentucky at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Syracuse, ACC, 7 p.m.; Iowa at Maryland, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NBA: Golden State at Boston, TNT, 7 p.m.; Utah at Denver, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Nashville at New Jersey, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
