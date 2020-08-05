Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, FS1, 2:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING: FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2, 7 a.m.; FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2, noon; Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF: EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, GOLF, 9 a.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN, 3 p.m.; U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., GOLF, 3 p.m.; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., GOLF, 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING: NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 1 p.m.
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: LG at Kia, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.; Lotte at Doosan, ESPN, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)
MLB: Minnesota at Washington, MLBN, 12:30 p.m.; LA Angels at Seattle, MLBN, 3 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Kansas City OR Houston at Arizona, FOX, 6 p.m.
NBA: Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV, 12:30 p.m.; Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT, 3 p.m.; Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT, 5:30 p.m.; Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT, 8 p.m.
NHL: Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN, 1:30 p.m.; Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 3 p.m.; Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN, 5:30 p.m.; Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), cbssn, 6:30 p.m.; MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana, FS1, 9 p.m.
TENNIS: Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9 a.m.
WNBA: Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 5 p.m.; Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV, 7 p.m.; Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 9 p.m.
