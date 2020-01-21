MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Georgetown at Xavier, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Penn State at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.; St. Bonaventure at Dayton, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; South Carolina at Auburn, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Arkansas at Mississippi State, SEC, 6 p.m.; Providence at Seton Hall, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Rutgers at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.; Creighton at DePaul, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Memphis at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m. Alabama at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.; Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN, 10 p.m.
NBA: Philadelphia at Toronto, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Chicago, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Denver at Houston, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Detroit at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Second round, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.