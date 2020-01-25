IMSA AUTO RACING: The Rolex 24 at Daytona, NBCSN, 5 and 11 a.m.
PBA BOWLING: The Oklahoma Open, FS1, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mississippi at Georgia, SEC, 10 a.m.; Virginia at Wake Forest, ACC, 11 a.m.; Tulsa at Connecticut, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Indiana, CBS, noon; South Florida at Houston, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Michigan State at Minnesota, FOX, 2 p.m.; San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Xavier at Creighton, FS1, 3 p.m.; UCLA at Oregon, FOX, 4 p.m.; Stanford at California, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Fordham at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Xavier at Providence, FS2, noon; Louisiana State at Tennessee, SEC, noon; Miami at Florida State, ACC, 1 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, BTN, 1 p.m.; Temple at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; South Carolina at Georgia, SEC, 2 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACC, 3 p.m.; Michigan State at Iowa, BTN, 3 p.m.; Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC, 4 p.m.; North Carolina at North Carolina State, ACC, 5 p.m.; St. John’s at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; West Virginia at Texas Christian, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Ohio State at Penn State, BTN, 11 a.m.; California at Washington, PAC12, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING: Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour The Farmers Insurance Open, GOLF, noon and NBC, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NBA: Houston at Denver, NBA, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Portland, NBA, 8 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga TSG Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Serie A Lazio at AS Roma, ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.; Bundesliga Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen, FS1, 11 a.m.
X GAMES: World of X Games, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
