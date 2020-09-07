 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona TV
0 comments
ON TV

Winona TV

  • 0

Tuesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS2, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

CYCLING: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d’Oléron Le Château-d’Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL: Lotte at NC, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.; Kiwoom at SK, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB: Minnesota at St. Louis, MLBN, 2 p.m.; NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (5 p.m.), MLBN, 5:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at Detroit, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Boston at Philadelphia, FS1, 6 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco, MLBN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT, 5:30 p.m.; Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT, 8 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS: Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey, FS2, 7 p.m.

TENNIS: Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 6 p.m.; Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 3 a.m. (Wednesday); Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday); Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA: Los Angeles vs. New York, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2, 9 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Everett Mueller
Obituaries

James Everett Mueller

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — James Everett Mueller, 62, of Pine Island died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, while trimming trees—a job he loved t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News