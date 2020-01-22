MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Delaware at Hofstra, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Ohio State, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Belmont at Murray State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Washington at Utah, PAC12, 7 p.m.; Valparaiso at Missouri State, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Washington State at Colorado, PAC12, 9 p.m.; San Francisco at St. Mary’s, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.; Southern California at Oregon, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; UCLA at Oregon, FS1, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson at Miami, ACC, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.; Georgia at Arkansas, SEC, 6 p.m.; Duke at Syracuse, ACC, 7 p.m.; Ohio State at Iowa, BTN, 7 p.m.; Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SEC, 8 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.; PGA Tour The Farmers Insurance Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NBA: LA Lakers at Brooklyn, TNT, 7 p.m.; Dallas at Portland, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Third round, TENNIS, 6 p.m. and ESPN2, 8 p.m.
