Saturday

BOXING: PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno (Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla., FOX, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Memphis at Wichita St., CBS, 11 a.m.; West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Creighton at Marquette, FS1, 11 a.m.; Villanova at Seton Hall, CBS, 1 p.m.; W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Baylor at Iowa St., ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Providence at DePaul, FOX, 2 p.m.; Florida St. at NC State, ACCN, 3 p.m.; San Diego St. at UNLV, CBS, 3 p.m.; Boise St. at Wyoming, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Central Connecticut at Rutgers, BTN, 4 p.m.; Virginia at Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Wake Forest at Miami, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Kansas St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; New Mexico at Nevada, FS1, 8 p.m.; Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Outback Bowl: Penn St. vs. Arkansas, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2, 11 a.m.; The Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Orlando, Fla., ABC, noon; The Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma St. vs. Notre Dame, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, noon; The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif., ESPN, 4 p.m.; The Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio St., Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center), ESPN2, 4 p.m.; The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans, ESPN, 7:45 p.m.; The Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, New Orleans (Command Center), ESPN2, 7:45 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA: New Orleans at Milwaukee, NBATV, 5:30 p.m.; Golden State at Utah, NBATV, 8 p.m.

NHL: Edmonton at NY Islanders, NHLN, 1 p.m.; Winter Classic: St. Louis at Minnesota, TNT, 6 p.m.

RODEO: PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship, Indianapolis, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: Premier League: Manchester City at Arsenal, USA, 6:30 a.m.; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford, USA, 9 a.m.; Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace, USA, 11:30 a.m.

TENNIS: ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP Cup Group Stage, TENNIS, 5 p.m.

