MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Xavier at St. John’s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Bucknell at Holy Cross, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.; North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Iowa State at Kansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SECN, 6 p.m.; West Virginia at Texas, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Oregon State at UCLA, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NHL: Washington at Vegas, NHLN, 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: Dubai-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.; WTA: Dubai-WTA, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Dubai-WTA—Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9 a.m.; ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, TENNIS, 4 p.m.
