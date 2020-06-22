Sports on TV
TUESDAY
BOXING:
Top Rank: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (Super Flyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL:
Doosan at SK, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER:
Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City, NBCSN, 11:55 a.m.; Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL, ESPN, 12:25 p.m.; Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham, NBCSN, 2:10 p.m.; Serie A: Parma at Genoa, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS:
The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin, TENNIS, 7 a.m.; The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL:
Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN, 4:25 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER:
Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, NBCSN, 11:55 a.m.; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, NBCSN, 2:10 p.m.; Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, ESPN, 2:25 p.m.
TENNIS:
The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS, 3 p.m.
