COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER: Boston U. at Boston College, ACCN, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF: LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open, Second Round, Skaftö Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden (Taped), GOLF, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

IIHF WOMEN’S HOCKEY: World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Semifinal, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN, 2 p.m.; World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Calgary, Alberta, NHLN, 6 p.m.

MLB: Minnesota at Detroit, MLBN, 1 p.m.; Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Atlanta at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

PARALYMPICS: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis, Swimming, Sitting Volleyball, Track and Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Tokyo, NBCSN, 2 a.m.; 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling; Sitting Volleyball, Tokyo, NBCSN, 8 p.m.; 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, Tokyo, NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Hayward, Rosemont, Ill., FS1, 6 p.m.; Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., CBSSN, 9 p.m.

TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, 11 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 5 p.m.; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.

