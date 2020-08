× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn, FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday).

CYCLING: The Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

KOREAN LEAGUE BASEBALL Teams to be announced, ESPN2, 4:25 a.m.

MLB: Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN, 3 p.m.; St. Louis at Cincinnati, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSW, 6:30 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, FSN, 7 p.m.; San Diego at Colorado, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT, 5:30 p.m.; Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT, 8 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS Eastern Conference Second Round: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN, 8:45 p.m.