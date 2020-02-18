COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wright State at Louisville, ACC, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Butler at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; East Carolina at Memphis, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Auburn at Georgia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; UCF at Cincinnati, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Texas A&M at Alabama, SEC, 6 p.m.; Boston College at Virginia, ACC, 7 p.m.; Providence at Georgetown, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.; Villanova at DePaul, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Duke at North Carolina State, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Kansas State at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Tulsa at Houston, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; South Carolina at Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.; California at Washington State, PAC12, 9 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA The Honda LPGA Thailand, GOLF, 10 p.m.
NHL: NY Rangers at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Vancouver, FSNO and FSWI, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig at Tottenham, TNT, 2 p.m.
