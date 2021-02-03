Thursday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Utah, FS1, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, FS1, 8 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon, FS1, 10 p.m.
GOLF EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, GOLF, 2 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale, GOLF, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, Al Murooj Golf Course, GOLF, 2 a.m. (Friday) and 5:30 a.m. (Friday).
NBA Golden State at Dallas, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at LA Lakers, TNT, 9 p.m.