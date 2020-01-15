MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Charleston Southern at Campbell, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Old Dominion at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Utah at Arizona, PAC12, 7:30 p.m.; Eastern Kentucky at Belmont, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Oregon at Washington State, FS1, 8 p.m.; California at Southern California, PAC12, 9:30 p.m.; Oregon State at Washington, FS1, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Florida State at North Carolina State, ACC, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Michigan State, BTN, 5 p.m.; Texas A&M at Kentucky, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, ACC, 7 p.m.; Nebraska at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.; South Carolina at Missouri, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour The American Express, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.;
NBA: Boston at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.; Denver at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Tampa Bay at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.