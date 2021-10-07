Friday

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: Practice 1, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2, 3:25 a.m.; Formula 1: Practice 2, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.; NHRA: Qualifying, Dallas (Taped), FS1, 9:15 p.m.; Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m. (Saturday).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Charlotte at FIU, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Temple at Cincinnati, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Morgan St. at Howard, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Stanford at Arizona St., ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER: NC State at Syracuse, ACCN, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Oklahoma at TCU, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Clemson at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 4 p.m.; Nebraska at Penn St., BTN, 6 p.m.; Georgia at Texas A&M, SECN, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 8 p.m.; Washington at Arizona, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; Colorado at UCLA, PAC-12N, 10 p.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Junior League Championship: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF, 10 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Second Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.), ESPNU, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m.; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Darley Alcibiades and Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN, 4 p.m.

MLB: A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 2, MLBN, 1 p.m.; N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 1, TBS, 3:30 p.m.; A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 2, FS1, 6 p.m.; N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 1, TBS, 8:30 p.m.

NBA: Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBATV, 6:30 p.m.; Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV, 9 p.m.

NHL: Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington, NHLN, 6 p.m.; Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (Joined in Progress), NHLN, 9 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales, Prague, Czechia, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS: Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, noon.

WNBA: Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 5 , ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0