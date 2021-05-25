Wednesday
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City, ESPNU, 9 a.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 9:30 a.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 1 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 4:30 p.m.; Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala., SECN, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF: NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF, 4 p.m.;
GOLF: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play—Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, GOLF, 1 p.m.
IIHF HOCKEY: World Championship: Denmark vs. Russia, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia, NHLN, 8 a.m.; World Championship: Norway vs. Canada, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia, NHLN, noon
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota (noon), MLBN, 1 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Houston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), MLBN, 9:30 p.m.
NBA: Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2, NBATV, 6 p.m.; Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2, TNT, 9 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.; Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6, CNBC, 7 p.m.; Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, Gdansk, Poland, CBSSN, 1:40 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago, CBSSN, 7 p.m.
TENNIS: Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2, TENNIS, 3:30 p.m.; Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 2, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3, TENNIS, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday); Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Hungary vs. U.S., Irvine, Calif., ESPNU, 7 p.m.
WNBA: Las Vegas at Phoenix, CBSSN, 9 p.m.