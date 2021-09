Thursday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Virginia at Miami, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER: Washington at Colorado, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.; Oregon at California, PAC-12N, 6 p.m.; Kentucky at Mississippi St., SECN, 6 p.m.; Penn St. at Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m.; Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; UCLA at Arizona, PAC-12N, 10 p.m.

FUTSAL: FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs. Kazakhstan, Semifinal, Kaunas, Lithuania, FS2, 11:50 a.m.

GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, MLBN, noon; Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN, 6 p.m.; San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco (Games Joined in Progress), MLBN, 9:30 p.m.

NFL: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, NFLN, 7:20 p.m.

NHL: Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; Preseason: Vegas vs. Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, TNT, 9 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: CONCACAF League: Deportivo Saprissa vs. Santa Lucía FC, Round 16 Leg 2, Heredia, Costa Rica, FS2, 7 p.m.; CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. CD Universitario, Round 16 Leg 2, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2, 9 p.m.

TENNIS: Sofia-ATP, Nur-Sultan-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10 a.m.; Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals, Nur-Sultan-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Friday).

TRIATHLON: Super League: Championship Series, Munich (Taped), CBSSN, 6 p.m.

WNBA: Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

