Winona State Hall of Fame class named for 2022

The Winona State University Hall of Fame committee has selected the inductees for the 2022 class. Six individuals from four different programs will join the ranks of Warrior elite and will be formally recognized at the 2022 Winona State Homecoming celebration on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The 2022 inductees are: Mollie Bjelland, Softball; Stacey (Struzynski) Zimmerman, Softball; Amanda (Brown) Werfal, Women’s Basketball; Becca (Stier) Young, Track & Field; Daniel Weinkauf, Baseball; Michelle (McDonald) Klinnert, Women’s Basketball.

Mollie Bjelland (Softball). Bjelland was a standout for the Winona State softball team between 2008 and 2011, helping lead her team to four NCAA tournament appearances, including a NCAA Division II World Series appearance in 2009. Bjelland holds the Warrior record in RBI with 202 in her career and is second all-time in home runs with 43.

Offensively, Bjelland ranks in the top-15 of ten different Warrior categories. In the field, Bjelland earned a career fielding percentage of .992, the fifth-best WSU mark ever. With Bjelland on the team, WSU earned NSIC Softball Tournament Championships in 2008 and 2009 and the 2009 NCAA Super Region Championship. A 2010 NFCA All-American, Bjelland was named to the NSIC All-Tournament team in 2008 and was All-NSIC in each of her four seasons at WSU.

Stacey (Struzynski) Zimmerman (Softball). Zimmerman was a key component in some of the most successful Winona State softball teams in program history and serving as one of the most successful Warrior pitchers of all time. A four-time All-America selection and the 2012 Region Pitcher of the Year, Zimmerman’s 79 career wins are the third-most ever in WSU history. Zimmerman was the 2012 NSIC Pitcher of the Year and threw four no-hitters during her career.

Zimmerman’s 38 shutouts are the most all-time in Winona State softball history and her 84 complete games rank third in the WSU record books. With 118 games pitched in her career, Zimmerman served as one of the most durable Winona State pitchers in program history.

Amanda (Brown) Werfal (Women’s Basketball). Werfal suited up for Winona State between 1997-2001 earning Daktronics All-America Honors following her senior year. Werfal was a three-time All-NSIC player and was named to the 2000-01 NSIC All-Academic team as well. Werfal is currently eighth all-time in Winona State history in points scored in a career with 1,343 and is number one all-time in blocked shots with 233. Werfal is among the top-15 in ten different career leader categories.

In terms of season records, Werfal notched 19 different Warrior top-20 marks, including owning the most free throws made in a season, hitting 148 of 207 in the 2000-01 campaign. Her career scoring average of 13.6 is the fourth best in Warrior history.

Becca (Stier) Young (Track & Field). A 2011 WSU graduate, Becca Young was a six-time All-America selection during her career at Winona State University. Young still holds the Winona State indoor shot-put record with a toss of 51’ ¼” in 2011. The Grand Meadow, Minnesota native earned three Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) championships in the shot put during her time at WSU.

In the NCAA Championships, Young was fourth in the weight throw in 2009 and eighth in the weight throw in 2010. Also in 2010, Young was eighth in the nation in the outdoor shot put and earned a fifth-place finish in the discus. As a senior, Stier took third nationally in the indoor NCAA shot put competition and fourth in the shot put in the outdoor NCAA championships.

Daniel Weinkauf (Baseball). Graduating from Winona State in 2003, Weinkauf was an important part of the Winona State program between 1999-2002. Weinkauf is the all-time career wins leader on the mound at Winona State, earning 28 victories in his career. The Stevens Point Area High School product is second all-time in innings pitched (247.1), fifth all-time in winning percentage (.848) sixth all-time in appearances (54) and has the eighth-best career strikeout mark (214).

Weinkauf was named NSIC All-Conference First Team in 2001 and 2002 and earned NCAA Division II Central Region Second Team status in 2001. Weinkauf led his team to the 2000 NSIC regular season and tournament championships and helped the squad qualify for the 2001 NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament.

Michelle (McDonald) Klinnert (Women’s Basketball). Klinnert’s name is etched in the Winona State women’s basketball record book in over 30 categories, having been one of the most successful student-athletes at Winona State, suiting up for WSU between 2008 and 2012. Klinnert earn both All-American and Academic All-American honors while at WSU and stands alone as the only Warrior student-athlete to be named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year in their respective sport.

In terms of career marks, Klinnert’s 1,371 points are fourth all-time at Winona State and she is top ten in career rebounds (713), field goals made (491) free throws made (378) and career scoring average (12.5 ppg). In Klinnert’s freshman and junior seasons, she helped WSU advance to the NCAA tournament for the first two times in program history.

