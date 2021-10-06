Winona sports briefs

NHL

Fields named No. 1 QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a plan to develop Justin Fields and resisted making the rookie his team’s starting quarterback from the start of offseason practices.

Nagy has changed his mind and on Wednesday made Fields the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“I told you the last couple of weeks we’ve had some good conversations internally,” Nagy said. “It’s helped us in the last couple weeks.

“Continuing that process this week it’s led to making the decision to move with Justin as the starter.”

On Monday, Nagy had said Fields was still the backup and playing only because of Andy Dalton’s knee injury. But on Tuesday he told both quarterbacks of the change and announced it Wednesday. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee and will be the backup.

“I would say I was a little bit surprised, but I mean, not really crazy surprised, but definitely a little bit of surprise,” Fields said. “I feel like he was pretty straightforward with me and Andy.

“And I think my teammates believe in me, so just grateful for the opportunity and just trying to get ready to work.”

Fields experienced a dreadful start, going 6 of 20 for 68 yards and taking nine sacks in Week 3 against Cleveland. In his first home start on Sunday he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yarder to Darnell Mooney.

MCCAFFREY PRACTICES WITH PANTHERS: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday for the first time since straining his hamstring two weeks ago.

He was one of the first to arrive to practice Wednesday. It’s unclear whether he’ll play on Sunday against the Eagles. He will likely be a gametime decision.

But the fact he was able to practice showed progress.

When he suffered the injury, it was initially feared he might be out for a while.

McCaffrey has missed 14 games since the 2020 season with various injuries, ranging from an AC Shoulder joint, a high-ankle sprain, quad injury and now a hamstring.

The Panthers missed him in Week 4 when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 36-28. Before McCaffrey’s injury, he had accounted for 41% of the Panthers’ offense.

NBA

League will not test for marijuana

The NBA has agreed to not randomly test players for marijuana this season, a continuation of the policy that was put in place last year for the COVID-19 “restart bubble” and has remained since.

Drug testing will continue for things such as human growth hormone and performance-enhancers, along with what the league calls “drugs of abuse” — such as methamphetamine, cocaine and opiates. But the league’s agreement with the National Basketball Players Association over random marijuana tests will continue for at least another season.

“We have agreed with the NBPA to extend the suspension of random testing for marijuana for the 2021-22 season and focus our random testing program on performance-enhancing products and drugs of abuse,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday.

The agreement was revealed to players in a memo from the union, the details of which were first reported by ESPN. The league suspended testing in March 2020 when play was suspended in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, then agreed with the players to test for performance-enhancers in the bubble at Walt Disney World that summer.

But marijuana wasn’t on that list, wasn’t tested for last season and now won’t be this season either.

Decriminalizing marijuana has been a major topic at the government level for years, as has been the case in the sports world as well. Earlier this year, American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was left off the U.S. team’s Olympic roster following a positive test for marijuana, costing her a chance at running on the 4x100 relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race.

After Richardson’s suspension was announced, two members of Congress — U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., — wrote U.S. and global anti-doping leaders to say in part that “the ban on marijuana is a significant and unnecessary burden on athletes’ civil liberties.”

More than half of the states in the U.S. have decriminalized possessing small amounts of marijuana.

NHL

Kane investigated for fake card

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is being investigated on allegations that he used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

A person familiar with the investigation says the league is looking into whether Kane submitted a fake card. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been announced by the NHL.

The latest investigation was first reported by Front Office Sports.

Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.

This probe is just the latest into Kane, who was cleared last month of allegations made by his estranged wife that he bet on NHL games, including some wagers placed against the Sharks.

The league said it found no evidence Kane bet on NHL games but said it was looking into other allegations. Kane was also accused by Anna Kane of physical and sexual abuse. He has denied those charges through his attorney.

Kane and the Sharks have agreed that he will stay away from the team during these investigations.

COYOTES SIGN GALCHENYUK: The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not disclosed.

The 27-year-old returns to Arizona after scoring five goals with eight assists with Ottawa and Toronto last season. He was traded to Carolina from Ottawa on Feb. 13 and two days later was traded to Toronto, where he played 26 games.

Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists in his previous stint with the Coyotes in 2018-19. He also was a key part of Arizona’s power play, leading the team in goals and points.

Galchenyuk has 140 goals and 193 assists in 583 career games, including stints with Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Montreal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0