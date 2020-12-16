Winona sports briefs

HIGH SCHOOL
Arcadia boys start season with basketball win
ARCADIA — The Arcadia High School boys basketball team used a strong second half to run past Cochrane-Fountain City 65-36 in their opener Tuesday night at the Wanek Center in Arcadia.
Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each finished with a game-high 14 points while Austin Zastrow chipped in 12 to lead the Raiders, who outscored the Pirates 35-14 after the half.
Ethan Hunger scored a team-best 12 points and Michael Bissen added 10 to lead the Pirates (1-3), who dropped their second straight game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee Arcadia 59, Viroqua 39
VIROQUA — The Raiders (1-0) won their opener behind a game-high 17 points from Chloe Halverson and 16 points from Autumn Passehl.
Jessica Tryggestad scored nine to lead Viroqua (1-3).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers land all but top recruit
The University of Minnesota football team officially signed its 2021 recruiting class, with one notable absence.
Top recruit Avante Dickerson, the No. 1 prospect in Nebraska, tweeted Wednesday he wouldn’t be joining the 19 other players to officially join the Gophers during the early signing period.
“I am simply not ready to make a final decision that will impact my future as a student-athlete,” Dickerson wrote.
If Dickerson doesn’t join the Gophers during this three-day period, he can still on Feb. 3, the regular national signing day.
While Gophers coach P.J. Fleck likes to lock down his commits as soon as possible and have many of them enroll early, some big recruits wait until the spring since they typically have many offers.
The four-star cornerback was the only exception, though, as the Gophers signed 17 incoming scholarship players, a walk-on and a graduate transfer.
KANSAS STATE OUT OF BOWL PICTURE: Kansas State became the latest team to withdraw from bowl consideration Wednesday when the school paused all football activities indefinitely amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented them from fielding enough players to play.
The First Responders Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.
Kansas State lost its last five games but was in line for a bowl game because it finished seventh in the Big 12. The NCAA has also waived minimum wins required for bowl eligibility.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
WCHA women determine start date
The WCHA Women’s League on Wednesday announced the schedule for the second half of the season, which begins Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 27.
The University of Minnesota, off to a 5-1 start and ranked No. 2 nationally, returns to action Jan. 4-5, a Monday and Tuesday, with a home series against Minnesota Duluth. Minnesota will play a home-and-home series with St. Cloud State on Jan. 9 at Ridder Arena and Jan. 10 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.
An eight-game stretch over five weeks has the Gophers facing top-ranked Wisconsin and No. 4 Ohio State in two series each. The Gophers visit the Badgers on Jan. 15-16, then after a bye week travel to face the Buckeyes on Jan. 29-30. Wisconsin visits Ridder Arena on Feb. 5-6, with Ohio State making the trip west on Feb. 12-13. The home series against Wisconsin and the road series against Ohio State were rescheduled from December postponements because of COVID-19 concerns with the Badgers and Buckeyes.
Minnesota closes the regular season Feb. 19-20 at Bemidji State, followed by a bye in the final week.
Details on the WCHA Final Faceoff, March 5-6 at Ridder Arena, will be announced later.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VanDerveer passes Summitt
STOCKTON, Calif. — Tara VanDerveer made history, and then took a moment to tell her Stanford players what they mean to her.
“The most important thing I can do as a coach is love you,” VanDerveer said. “I love the game of basketball and I want to help you be the best you can be. You’re the people that I care about. Thank you.”
Typical Tara, wanting to share the joy on a night when the spotlight shined brightly on her — and her alone.
VanDerveer became the winningest women’s college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.
Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer received the game ball after the final buzzer. Her dancing players chanted “Tara! Tara!” and gave her a new oversized pullover reading “T-DAWG” to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach. The wearable blanket was forward Francesca Belibi’s idea.
“It’s really sweet,” VanDerveer said.
The 67-year-old VanDerveer improved her career record to 1,099-253. The road to this historic night began with her first head coaching job at the University of Idaho from 1978-80, and then moved to Ohio State (1980-85) and Stanford, where she is 947-202. Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma is right behind at 1,093 wins.
“This is special because of the magnitude of that many wins,” VanDerveer said. “You never go into coaching, I never thought, ‘Well, I’m going to try to win 1,000 games’ or anything like that. This is special, currently having the No. 1 team, being undefeated, playing in a pandemic, I will never forget this, for sure.”
