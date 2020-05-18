Winona sports briefs

In Darner’s debut season at Green Bay in 2015-2016, the Phoenix went 23-13 and earned the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid in 20 years. The Phoenix lost to Texas A&M in the first round — Green Bay’s only NCAA Tournament win came in 1994, under coach Dick Bennett over California.

Darner’s teams followed that up by going 18-14, 13-20, 21-17 and 17-16 over the next four seasons. His squads went 11-7 or better in Horizon League competition four of his five seasons.

The 49-year-old Darner has an overall head coaching record of 384-197 that also includes 13 seasons at Division II programs—four at Saint Joseph’s (Indiana) and nine at Florida Southern. He led Florida Southern to a Division II national championship in 2015.

NFL

Miller promoted by league

NEW YORK — The NFL has moved longtime executive Jeff Miller into the role of executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy.

Miller, who has overseen the league’s health and safety initiatives since 2012, will maintain those duties and continue to report directly to Commissioner Roger Goodell.