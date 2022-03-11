Winona sports briefs

NFL

No indictment for Watson

HOUSTON — A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Eight of the women who sued Watson filed criminal complaints against him with Houston police and appeared before the grand jury. Two other women who didn’t sue Watson also filed police complaints. The FBI also had been reviewing the allegations.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the massage appointments but that he never coerced anyone. They have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.

Watson’s attorneys have called the lawsuits against him a “money grab” and claimed that all 22 women who filed suit are lying — a strategy some experts and advocates say relies on long-used tropes designed to minimize such accusations. The 22 women are being represented by Tony Buzbee, who has said some of his clients have faced criticism and even death threats.

Even before the lawsuits were filed in March 2021, Watson had asked to be traded. The trade request and the lawsuits kept Watson out all last season. The Texans were expected to try and trade Watson this offseason.

The civil case against Watson will continue as attorneys for the 22 women have begun questioning him during depositions that are part of the lawsuits. Most of the women have already been deposed by Watson’s attorneys. No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past No. 16 Illinois 65-63

INDIANAPOLIS — Trayce Jackson-Davis had something to prove at the Big Ten Tournament.

He wanted to show the critics he could excel against the conference’s top big men and that Indiana deserved an NCAA Tournament bid. So far, no complaints.

Jackson-Davis made the go-ahead free throws with 26.1 seconds left Friday, then added another foul shot with 1.7 seconds left to seal a 65-63 victory over No. 16 Illinois, sending the ninth-seeded Hoosiers to their first semifinal appearance since 2013 and likely their first NCAA Tournament since 2016.

“It’s big for us, but like I told you yesterday, we didn’t pack for two days or three days,” said Jackson-Davis, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists. “We packed to win the Big Ten. I’m glad we got this win today to solidify our (NCAA) spot but we want to play two more games.”

Without him, Indiana (20-12) likely wouldn’t have made it this far.

Jackson-Davis helped rally the Hoosiers from a 17-point, second-half deficit on Thursday against Michigan, then made a key jumper and all the right plays down the stretch against the top-seeded Fighting Illini, who hoped to win consecutive tourney crowns for the first time in school history.

Even missing the game’s final free throw worked out as Jackson-Davis watched the clock run out with players scrambling for the rebound.

IOWA ELIMINATES RUTGERS: Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 24 Iowa to a 84-74 victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Iowa will meet ninth-seeded Indiana, a surprise winner over top-seeded Illinois, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.

Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.

The Scarlet Knights cut the lead to 71-63 but could get no closer.

Trailing 79-66, the Rutgers bench was called for a technical and Bohannon hit two free throws to help seal it.

GOLF

Players Championship delayed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Players Championship delivered only four hours of golf Friday before rain saturated the TPC Sawgrass, assuring the PGA Tour’s premier event will not end until Monday.

So much for Saturday being “moving day.”

Based on the forecast of overnight rain and raging wind, the tour said there was no chance of even making the cut until Sunday.

Play was stopped at 11:15 a.m. The conditions and the forecast were so bad the first round was not scheduled to resume until 11 a.m. Saturday, and that was described as a best-case scenario.

“The golf course has just reached a point of saturation, and unfortunately the weather conditions are not providing us any relief,” said Gary Young, the chief referee of The Players.

Puddles formed on the putting surfaces when play was stopped, and the rain kept coming. Young said the Stadium Course — formerly a swamp before the late architect Pete Dye worked his magic — had received some 3 inches of rain over a period of 36 to 48 hours.

It will be the eighth Monday finish since The Players Championship began in 1974, and the first since 2005. All the Monday finishes have occurred in March. The Players was held in May for 12 years until returning to its earlier date in 2019.

But it’s never been as disjointed as this.

The opening round was delayed an hour at the start, and then was suspended for 4 hours, 15 minutes. Thursday ended with Ian Poulter running from tee-to-green on the par-3 17th so he could tee off on the 18th and assure his group could finish before darkness.

There’s a good chance Poulter might not hit another shot until Sunday morning.

Only 96 players from the 144-man field have finished 18 holes.

Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge finished on Thursday and each posted a 6-under 66. At best, they won’t start the second round until late Saturday afternoon.

