Winona sports briefs

But Newton was coming off Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the offseason and there was plenty of uncertainty around his future — partly because of his injury and partly because the team could save $19 million under the 2020 salary cap by trading or releasing him.

BREES SIGNS FOR $50 MILLION: The New Orleans Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking career decision one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing.

Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3 percent completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4 percent.

He also passed for 27 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and was selected to a fourth straight Pro Bowl, the 13th of his career.