Winona sports briefs

Well, they are a dismal 2-6 and have lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a fractured ankle and veteran backup Andy Dalton to a concussion and now COVID-19.

And now they will have a fourth different starting quarterback take the field for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league’s last remaining undefeated team.

Rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci eliminated himself as an option following a horrifying turn at quarterback in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, prompting coach Mike McCarthy to turn to more experienced roster options in Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.

Both will split reps in practice this week and McCarthy hopes to make a decision on a starter by Saturday.

In essence, the Cowboys will conduct an open competition for the starting quarterback job in the middle of the season.

“I think 2020, hopefully we’ll never see a year like this again, on a lot of different fronts,” McCarthy said. “I think like anything in this game, nothing surprises you. We’ve definitely been on the high end as far as the challenge of how it’s affected our football team. But you have to keep forging forward because there is always a path to victory. And that’s our focus. I understand what our record is.”