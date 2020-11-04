Winona sports briefs

NFL
49ers close facility
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers found out Wednesday morning a player tested positive for COVID-19 and shut down their facility, the team said in a statement.
“The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine,” the team wrote. “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.
“The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction.”
San Francisco was slated to have a walkthrough at the team facility ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, leaving doubt the game will go on as scheduled with its 7:20 p.m. kickoff at Levi’s Stadium. NBC Sports Bay Area was first to report the news Wednesday morning.
The NFL Network reported the game is scheduled to go on as planned, though that could change. The Packers were expected to fly to the Bay Area on Wednesday afternoon.
ESPN reported Wednesday receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive, which could compound the team’s depth issues at receiver.
OBJ SURGERY SCHEDULED: Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has surgery scheduled to repair a torn knee ligament that ended his second season with Cleveland.
Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager and executive vice president, said Wednesday that Beckham, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament early in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati, will have the procedure “early next week.”
Beckham’s loss is a major blow to the Browns (5-3), who are on their bye this week before hosting Houston on Nov. 15.
Beckham got hurt while trying to make a tackle after a pass from Baker Mayfield intended for him was underthrown and intercepted. The three-time Pro Bowler’s foot got caught in the turf and his knee bent awkwardly as he tried to make a tackle.
It’s the latest injury for Beckham, who has missed 25 games over the past four seasons for a variety of medical issues.
Beckham was playing well in his second season with Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade from the New York Giants in March 2019.
COWBOYS LOOK TO FOURTH QB: How is 2020 going for the Dallas Cowboys?
Well, they are a dismal 2-6 and have lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a fractured ankle and veteran backup Andy Dalton to a concussion and now COVID-19.
And now they will have a fourth different starting quarterback take the field for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the league’s last remaining undefeated team.
Rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci eliminated himself as an option following a horrifying turn at quarterback in a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, prompting coach Mike McCarthy to turn to more experienced roster options in Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush.
Both will split reps in practice this week and McCarthy hopes to make a decision on a starter by Saturday.
In essence, the Cowboys will conduct an open competition for the starting quarterback job in the middle of the season.
“I think 2020, hopefully we’ll never see a year like this again, on a lot of different fronts,” McCarthy said. “I think like anything in this game, nothing surprises you. We’ve definitely been on the high end as far as the challenge of how it’s affected our football team. But you have to keep forging forward because there is always a path to victory. And that’s our focus. I understand what our record is.”
The Cowboys have started four quarterbacks in a season twice before: 2001 and 2015, finishing 5-11 and 4-12, respectively.
McCarthy did it in 2013 when he was with the Green Bay Packers.
TENNIS
Nadal notches 1,000th win
PARIS — Rafael Nadal became only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins when he beat fellow Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion joined Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as the only male players to reach the 1,000-win mark since the Open era began in 1968.
The 34-year-old Nadal achieved another milestone in Paris this year, too, having won the French Open last month to tie Federer on 20 major titles.
But while there were 1,000 fans to cheer him on in the final at Roland Garros, none were at the Bercy Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After securing the victory, Nadal touched fists with Lopez and put his rackets into his bag as if finishing a training session, rather than celebrating a huge achievement.
The 34-year-old’s first win came in May 2002 at the age of 15, when he beat Paraguayan Ramon Delgado in the first round at Mallorca.
NBA
Former Hawk passes away
Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65.
Johnson passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed Tuesday by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida.
Johnson was a third-round pick from Auburn by the Hawks in the 1977 NBA draft. He became an immediate contributor and then starter for the Hawks.
Due to his explosive first step, Johnson earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons. He set a career high by averaging 19.1 points for the Hawks in the 1980-81 season. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games.
The Hawks traded Johnson to Cleveland for Johnny Davis on Feb. 10, 1986. Johnson signed with Seattle in 1987. He received a lifetime suspension from the NBA in 1987 for his cocaine use.
