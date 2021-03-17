Winona sports briefs

NBA

Ex-Maverick Bradley speaks of accident that left him paralyzed

DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley on Wednesday released the first public details about a January bicycle accident that left him paralyzed and in the hospital for the last eight weeks.

In a statement through the Mavericks, Bradley said was struck from behind by an automobile Jan. 20 while riding his bicycle about a block from his St. George, Utah, home.

Bradley suffered a “traumatic spinal cord injury,” according to the statement, and underwent neck fusion surgery.

“Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball,” the statement read.

Bradley, 48, played for the Mavericks from 1997 to his retirement in 2005, known for his defense and blocking presence around the rim as a 7-6 center. Philadelphia selected him out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft after he finished two years of missionary work in Australia.

As Bradley continues to rehabilitate with specialists and his wife, Carrie, he plans to use his accident to promote awareness about bicycle safety.