Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE HOCKEY
Gophers’ LaFontaine among Hobey Baker finalists
Four players with Minnesota ties are among the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which honors the top player in college hockey. They are Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota State Mankato goalie Dryden McKay, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto, a Chaska native and former St. Thomas Academy standout; and Boston College forward Matt Boldy, a first-round draft pick of the Wild.
Also making the top 10 are Wisconsin forwards Cole Caufield and Dylan Holloway, North Dakota forward Shane Pinto, Boston University defenseman David Farrance, Boston College goalie Spencer Knight and Quinnipiac goalie Keith Petruzzelli.
The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 61 NCAA Division I men’s hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting. Next, the 30-member selection committee and another round of fan voting on the website hobeybaker.com from March 18-28 will determine the winner. The three Hobey Hat Trick finalists will be announced April 1, and the winner will be announced at 5 p.m. April 9 during NCAA Frozen Four weekend in Pittsburgh.
Criteria for the award include: displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.
NFL
Williams leaves Packers for Lions
Running back Jamaal Williams has agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. Reports say the unrestricted free agent agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract.
The former Green Bay Packer provides a boost for a backfield that also includes D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson.
Green Bay drafted Williams out of BYU in the fourth round in 2017 and he had a solid run with the team. He had 1,985 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, nearly 1,000 yards receiving and eight scores in his career that includes 20 starts over four seasons.
Williams started in three of 14 games last season. He had 505 yards rushing and two touchdowns and 31 receptions for 236 yards and a score.
Detroit is in the midst of another rebuilding project, giving first-year general manager Brad Holmes and new coach Dan Campbell a chance to turn around a team that lost a total of 33 games the previous three years.
The long-suffering franchise agreed to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford in January to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick.
The Lions chose to let standout receiver Kenny Golladay go on the market after deciding not to sign him to a long-term deal or use the franchise tag to retain him for at least another season.
LUCRATIVE CONTRACT KEEPS WILLIAMS WITH 49ERS: The San Francisco 49ers locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.
Williams’ agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal agreed to early Wednesday will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.
The Niners finalized the deal just hours before Williams could have left to sign with another team at the start of the new league year.
The contract is a staggering reward for Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington over a dispute with the front office before reviving his career in San Francisco.
He showed a few signs of rust early but quickly got back to his usual form and earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection. Williams was graded as the top left tackle by Pro Football Focus and is now being paid that way as well.
NBA
Ex-Maverick Bradley speaks of accident that left him paralyzed
DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley on Wednesday released the first public details about a January bicycle accident that left him paralyzed and in the hospital for the last eight weeks.
In a statement through the Mavericks, Bradley said was struck from behind by an automobile Jan. 20 while riding his bicycle about a block from his St. George, Utah, home.
Bradley suffered a “traumatic spinal cord injury,” according to the statement, and underwent neck fusion surgery.
“Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball,” the statement read.
Bradley, 48, played for the Mavericks from 1997 to his retirement in 2005, known for his defense and blocking presence around the rim as a 7-6 center. Philadelphia selected him out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1993 draft after he finished two years of missionary work in Australia.
As Bradley continues to rehabilitate with specialists and his wife, Carrie, he plans to use his accident to promote awareness about bicycle safety.
“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”
Added Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life.”