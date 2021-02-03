Winona sports briefs

NFL
Schottenheimer in hospice facility
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer has been moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, N.C., according to a statement released by his family.
Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.
“As a family, we are surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life,” his wife, Pat, said in a statement. “In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other ... one play at a time.”
Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs, Browns, Chargers and Washington, but his tenure in Kansas City spanned the longest. He coached the Chiefs for 10 seasons, finishing first or second in the division in the first nine. Seven made the playoffs, though his defensive-dominant “Martyball” teams could not get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.
The 1993 team reached the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs would cycle through six head coaches before they returned under Andy Reid in 2018.
Schottenheimer amassed the seventh-most regular season wins in NFL history, with 200, and the eighth most of all time including the playoffs, with 205. He last coached the Chargers in 2006, finishing a 21-year head coaching career.
Schottenheimer has two children, Kristin and Brian. Brian is a longtime NFL coach and recently accepted a job on the Jacksonville staff as the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator.
FAKE GEAR BEING SEIZED: As the Super Bowl approaches, officials said Wednesday more than 169,000 counterfeit sports-related items worth $44 million were seized in the past year.
The effort, known as Operation Team Player, begins at the end of each Super Bowl and continues through the next. It’s overseen by a unit of Homeland Security Investigations, part of the Homeland Security Department.
Officials appeared at a news conference Wednesday with dozens of counterfeit NFL jerseys and hats, fake Super Bowl rings and numerous other sports items.
Steve Francis, director of HSI’s intellectual property rights center, said in addition to fans being scammed with inferior merchandise the money is often used to finance other illegal activity.
“Make no mistake, intellectual property theft is not a victimless crime,” Francis said. “Our efforts here in Tampa will continue.”
Much of the effort leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl in Tampa has focused on flea markets, street vendors and retail outlets selling the fake goods.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Tampa Police Department also are involved in the investigations. Officials say people should take care where and how they buy team merchandise and look for the proper logos and other markings.
“We’re prepared and ready to prosecute anyone who commits this crime in the city of Tampa,” said Police Chief Brian Dugan.
NBA
Hill out four weeks
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks.
Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% percent on 3-pointers.
Rookie Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old from France, has been starting in Hill’s absence. The second-round pick scored 24 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 and went 6 for 6 from 3-point range. He averages 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
NWHL
League cancels remainder of season
The National Women’s Hockey League called off the remainder of its season Wednesday on the eve of the playoffs because of additional positive test results for the coronavirus.
The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play inside a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, New York. COVID-19 instead wreaked havoc on the two-week event.
Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn from the tournament, with the Metropolitan Riveters citing “several” virus cases. The league did not confirm the Connecticut Whale’s departure was illness-related and said only it accepted their decision to forfeit a game and withdraw.
The Riveters’ departure last Thursday led the NWHL to postpone all games that day with play resuming Saturday. Coach Ivo Mocek said at the time: “Our team is heartbroken to not have the chance to compete for the Isobel Cup, but we are aligned with the league in prioritizing the well-being of all of the players and staff.”
The NWHL had an agreement with Yale University to provide saliva-based COVID-19 testing for players and staff, similar to what the NBA used for its Disney World bubble last year. Even that testing couldn’t keep the virus out.
Two semifinal games Thursday and the final Friday were set to be televised nationally in the U.S. on NBC Sports Network, putting women’s hockey in a prominent spotlight a year away from the Beijing Olympics.