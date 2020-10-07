Winona sports briefs

NFL

Smith honored by NFC

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

In the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, the Greenville High School alumnus reached a career high with eight tackles, made three sacks, recorded four tackles for loss and registered five quarterback hits.

Smith and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are tied for the NFL lead in sacks with five apiece. Garrett is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4.

POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS SLOW PATRIOTS, TITANS: Tennessee did not return to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots now have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for canceling practice and postponing coach Bill Belichick’s media availability to Thursday.