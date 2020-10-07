Winona sports briefs

NFL
Smith honored by NFC
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
In the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, the Greenville High School alumnus reached a career high with eight tackles, made three sacks, recorded four tackles for loss and registered five quarterback hits.
Smith and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are tied for the NFL lead in sacks with five apiece. Garrett is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4.
POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS SLOW PATRIOTS, TITANS: Tennessee did not return to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive amid the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots now have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sports Illustrated reported that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for canceling practice and postponing coach Bill Belichick’s media availability to Thursday.
Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Saturday and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Patriots placed a defensive tackle from the practice squad on that list Tuesday. The Patriots are scheduled to host Denver on Sunday.
“WEAR YOUR MASK. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE,” Newton posted on Twitter Wednesday along with a photo of himself wearing a mask.
The NFL showed “several specific incidents” of the Titans violating COVID-19 protocols during a call Monday with the league’s general managers and coaches, a person with knowledge of the NFL’s investigation said.
HASKINS BENCHED IN WASHINGTON: Dwayne Haskins is going from starting quarterback to out of uniform.
Ron Rivera benched Haskins for Washington’s next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and turned to Kyle Allen as the new starter with the team 1-3 and at what the coach believes is a crucial moment of the season. Alex Smith will back up Allen with Haskins inactive after not having enough time to learn a new system in his second year in the NFL.
TENNIS
Djokovic on to French Open semis
PARIS — Novak Djokovic overcame a bothersome left arm and an early deficit to reach the French Open semifinals for the 10th time.
The top-seeded Djokovic kept flexing and stretching that arm and got off to a slow start Wednesday night before he received massages from a trainer, righted himself and beat No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to move closer to a second championship at Roland Garros and 18th Grand Slam trophy.
This was a rematch from the U.S. Open last month, when Djokovic was defaulted for inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball he smacked in anger. That went into the books as a loss and remains the only blemish on Djokovic’s 36-1 record in 2020.
