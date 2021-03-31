Winona sports briefs

NFL

Seahawks sign Lockett to extension

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, who could have been a free agent after the 2021 season, isn’t going anywhere for a while.

Lockett and the Seahawks have agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $69.2 million that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A source confirmed the deal to The Seattle Times.

Lockett, 28, had one year remaining on his contract, due to make a base salary of $11 million in 2021 with a salary cap hit of $14.95 million that was the third-largest on the team behind quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

While more specific details of the contract were not immediately available, it’s likely the contract is structured in a way to bring down the cap number for 2021.

Given the team’s typical process for structuring extension, this likely means Lockett is under contract through the 2024 season.

A third-round pick in 2015, Lockett has topped the 1,000-yard mark in receiving each of the past two seasons and last year set a team record with 100 receptions in a season, breaking the old mark of 94 by Doug Baldwin and Bobby Engram.