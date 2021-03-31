Winona sports briefs

NFL
Seahawks sign Lockett to extension
SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, who could have been a free agent after the 2021 season, isn’t going anywhere for a while.
Lockett and the Seahawks have agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $69.2 million that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A source confirmed the deal to The Seattle Times.
Lockett, 28, had one year remaining on his contract, due to make a base salary of $11 million in 2021 with a salary cap hit of $14.95 million that was the third-largest on the team behind quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
While more specific details of the contract were not immediately available, it’s likely the contract is structured in a way to bring down the cap number for 2021.
Given the team’s typical process for structuring extension, this likely means Lockett is under contract through the 2024 season.
A third-round pick in 2015, Lockett has topped the 1,000-yard mark in receiving each of the past two seasons and last year set a team record with 100 receptions in a season, breaking the old mark of 94 by Doug Baldwin and Bobby Engram.
The contract also is the first step toward keeping a receiving duo that is one of the best in the NFL intact for a while — something that will likely please Russell Wilson. Wilson had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in 2018 when targeting Lockett. Wilson signaled his approval of the deal with a tweet Wednesday morning stating: “The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!! You deserve it all! Love you bro!”
DK Metcalf, who teamed with Lockett to top the 1,000-yard mark last season — only the second time in Seattle history two receivers had more than 1,000 yards each in the same year — is entering the third year of his rookie contract in 2021. Via NFL rules on rookie contracts, that means Metcalf will be eligible for a new contract following this season.
Sewing up Lockett now helps answer one key question about Seattle’s future while also rewarding a player who has been one of the team’s most consistent and productive the last six seasons.
Lockett signed his previous three-year deal, worth up to $31.8 million with $11 million guaranteed, in August of 2018.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UConn’s Bouknight opts for draft
STORRS, Conn. — UConn sophomore James Bouknight has announced his intention to enter the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5 guard made his decision public Wednesday on social media, writing that being in a position to be part of the league is “a dream come true.”
“It’s been an honor to put on the UConn jersey every day,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ve grown so much as a player here but more importantly as a person. I will cherish every experience I’ve had over the last two years and I truly believe every one of those experiences has prepared me for success as I move forward in my career.”
Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game this season, but played in just 15 contests, missing eight games after undergoing elbow surgery in early January. He struggled in his final three games, shooting 34% from the floor and making 1 of 13 shots from 3-point range.
TENNIS
Osaka’s win streak ends
MIAMI — As Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning streak neared an end Wednesday, she paused before serving to crane her neck and study the sky, as if seeking intervention from above.
Then she carried on, and so did No. 23-seeded Maria Sakkari, who upset Osaka 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.
“The more stuff like this happens, the more I’ll learn from it,” the No. 2-ranked Osaka said.
The defeat was her first since February 2020, and it ended any chance of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking this week from Ash Barty, who is in the semifinals.
Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in February, but in five Miami appearances she has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals. She said couldn’t get comfortable on the tournament’s hard-court surface.
“I felt like I haven’t been playing well this whole tournament, like I couldn’t find a groove,” she said.
Against Sakkari, the only Greek woman ranked in the top 250, Osaka lost 15 consecutive points on her serve to fall behind and blew a 4-1 lead in the second set. She faced a break point on seven of her eight service games.
“Today’s service problems kind of came out of nowhere,” Osaka said. “My first serve wasn’t going in at all today.”
Sakkari earned her sixth career win over a top-five opponent. She’s still in the tournament only because she saved six match points in the previous round before beating American Jessica Pegula.