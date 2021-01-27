Winona sports briefs

Outgoing athletic director Jim Phillips called Fitzgerald “one of the best coaches in college football” and “a leader uncommonly suited to this University.”

“Over the course of his tenure, Coach Fitzgerald has built a culture of unwavering belief in excellence both on and off the field, and led our Wildcats to unprecedented sustained success,” said Phillips, who is set to take over as ACC commissioner next month.

NBA

All-Star voting begins Thursday

NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, without any final determination yet if there will be an actual All-Star Game this season.

The league said Wednesday that “discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing.” The Associated Press reported Monday that there have been talks about having an All-Star Game that would benefit historically Black institutions and COVID-19 relief, though no plan has been finalized.

But the league also wants players worthy of being named All-Stars this season to get their due, whether the game is played or not. Voting opens at 11 a.m. Central on Thursday and will run through 10:59 p.m. Central on Feb. 16.