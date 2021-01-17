Winona sports briefs

Markkanen, in his second game back after missing seven games because of COVID-19 protocols, was 10 of 19 from the field while recording season highs in points and rebounds.

“I was a little short on my shot and trying to get my legs back,” Markkanen said. “Conditioning-wise, I feel pretty good. There was a stretch in the third quarter when I checked in and I felt like it was 20 seconds and I was gassed. Other than that little stretch, it was pretty good.”

The Bulls, who lost all four games on their skid by four points or fewer, took control with a 40-point second quarter and didn’t let their lead get under nine points in the second half.

Knicks 105, Celtics 75

Tom Thibodeau got a nice birthday present.

Celebrating his 63rd Sunday, the coach’s Knicks obliterated the Celtics and snapped a five-game losing streak in shockingly emphatic fashion.

The Celtics (8-4) entered the game on a five-game winning streak and as the top team in the Eastern Conference, albeit without their best player, Jayson Tatum, who was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. They were a mess against the Knicks (6-8), who never trailed and led by as many as 37.