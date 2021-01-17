Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gophers at Nebraska postponed
The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s game Wednesday at Nebraska has been postponed due to more COVID-19 positive cases announced for the Cornhuskers, including seven players and coach Fred Hoiberg.
Nebraska released a statement Sunday afternoon that the Huskers men’s basketball program continued to pauseteam activities for a minimum of seven more days after 12 total individuals had positive COVID-19 test results among Tier 1 personnel.
“Our thoughts are with Coach Hoiberg, his players and everyone associated with the Nebraska program,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said in a statement. “We wish all those affected a healthy recovery.”
The Huskers were already on pause due to COVID-19 last week and postponed games against Illinois and Maryland. They will also have to reschedule games against the Gophers at home Wednesday and at Iowa on Jan. 24.
Nebraska will work with those programs and the Big Ten on options to reschedule the games.
This will be the first game postponed for the Gophers during the pandemic. Pitino and his basketball team had a two-week pause due to multiple COVID-19 positive cases before the season in the fall.
The No. 23 Gophers (11-4, 4-4 in the Big Ten) upset No. 7 Michigan 75-57 at Williams Arena on Saturday. Their next scheduled game is Jan. 23 against Maryland at home.
NBA
Bulls end four-game losing streak
DALLAS — Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter and the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.
Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.
The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.
“Not having Hardaway hurts us,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “But we have other guys that can fill in and do the job defensively and play a role within the system.”
Doncic had his European sidekick in Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 20 points, after both missed a loss at Chicago this month. But the 7-foot-3 Latvian was 0 of 7 from 3-point range as Dallas players not named Doncic shot 10% from deep (2 of 20).
Markkanen, in his second game back after missing seven games because of COVID-19 protocols, was 10 of 19 from the field while recording season highs in points and rebounds.
“I was a little short on my shot and trying to get my legs back,” Markkanen said. “Conditioning-wise, I feel pretty good. There was a stretch in the third quarter when I checked in and I felt like it was 20 seconds and I was gassed. Other than that little stretch, it was pretty good.”
The Bulls, who lost all four games on their skid by four points or fewer, took control with a 40-point second quarter and didn’t let their lead get under nine points in the second half.
Knicks 105, Celtics 75
Tom Thibodeau got a nice birthday present.
Celebrating his 63rd Sunday, the coach’s Knicks obliterated the Celtics and snapped a five-game losing streak in shockingly emphatic fashion.
The Celtics (8-4) entered the game on a five-game winning streak and as the top team in the Eastern Conference, albeit without their best player, Jayson Tatum, who was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19. They were a mess against the Knicks (6-8), who never trailed and led by as many as 37.
It was the first time the Knicks held an opponent to under 80 points since 2016.
Immanuel Quickley was again strong off the bench, scoring 17 points in 21 minutes with eight assists. Fellow rookie Obi Toppin had his best game of his short NBA career with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 14 minutes. Julius Randle continued his All-Star production with 20 points and 12 boards in 31 minutes.
Boston guard Kemba Walker made his season debut after rehabbing his ailing knee, but he was rusty and ineffective while managing just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting in 20 minutes.
MLB
Red Sox reportedly sign Pérez
BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with left-hander Martín Pérez on one-year contract.
The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it could not be announced until Pérez completed a physical. The contract would reportedly pay Pérez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022.
Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts. In a nine-year career, he is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA.