Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-La Crosse home opener canceled
The UW-La Crosse nonconference football game against Dakota State — scheduled for Sept. 19 at Veterans Memorial Field — has been canceled.
The game was called off Tuesday by Dakota State due to COVID-19 concerns and the need to get its conference schedule set for the season. The Eagles are now scheduled to play a nine-game season that still begins with a game at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., on Sept. 5.
La Crosse is scheduled to play its first home game against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 3. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.
There has been no decision made by the WIAC on its plans for the 2020 season. WIAC chancellors are awaiting a recommendation from a task force assembled to assess the situation.
LOCAL GOLF
County Amateur deadlines near
Entries open today for the La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships. Plans are moving ahead for the tournaments with health and safety precautions in place.
Entries close for the women’s and seniors’ 18-hole tournaments on July 13. Entries for the men’s 36-hole tournament close on July 20.
The women’s amateur championship will be held Saturday, July 25, at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska; the seniors’ amateur championship will be held Sunday, July 26, at Forest Hills Golf Course in La Crosse; and the men’s amateur championship will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2, at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek and at Drugan’s Castle Mound Country Club in Holmen.
Both Cedar Creek and Castle Mound will be used both days of the men’s championship to minimize large gatherings.
Entry forms are available at www.boblamboutdoors.com, as well as on the websites of all three participating golf courses.
