Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UW-La Crosse home opener canceled

The UW-La Crosse nonconference football game against Dakota State — scheduled for Sept. 19 at Veterans Memorial Field — has been canceled.

The game was called off Tuesday by Dakota State due to COVID-19 concerns and the need to get its conference schedule set for the season. The Eagles are now scheduled to play a nine-game season that still begins with a game at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., on Sept. 5.

La Crosse is scheduled to play its first home game against UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 3. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.

There has been no decision made by the WIAC on its plans for the 2020 season. WIAC chancellors are awaiting a recommendation from a task force assembled to assess the situation.

LOCAL GOLF

County Amateur deadlines near

Entries open today for the La Crosse County Amateur Golf Championships. Plans are moving ahead for the tournaments with health and safety precautions in place.

Entries close for the women’s and seniors’ 18-hole tournaments on July 13. Entries for the men’s 36-hole tournament close on July 20.