Winona sports briefs

NBA
Stevens promoted by Celtics
BOSTON — Danny Ainge, who helped bring two NBA titles to Boston as a player and another as the team’s basketball boss, stepped down from the Celtics front office just hours after they were eliminated from the postseason, and coach Brad Stevens is giving up his job on the bench to replace him.
Stevens will lead the search for his successor, the Celtics said in a news conference Wednesday. He leaves as the fourth-winningest coach in franchise history, but one who failed to hang a championship banner from the rafters.
Stevens, who left Butler in 2013 after leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back trips to the NCAA championship game, ends his only NBA coaching job with a 354-282 record that included three trips to the conference finals in the previous four years.
This year’s team flirted with a top-four seed in the East before losing 10 of its last 15 games and falling into the play-in round. The moves came about 12 hours after the Celtics lost to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
“One person’s leaving, and we have one job opening. It’s a very important job opening — head coach of the Boston Celtics,” owner Wyc Grousbeck said. “It’s following Bill Russell, K.C. Jones, Tommy Heinsohn, Brad Stevens, Doc Rivers. It’s following an illustrious group. And we’re getting started today.”
Ainge, 62, won championships with the Celtics as a player in 1984 and ’86 and took over as the president of basketball operations in 2003. He was voted the league’s top executive in 2008, when Boston won its 17th championship — an NBA record that has since been matched by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ainge said that after having a heart attack two years ago, “I started thinking about what I was doing with my life.”
“You’re surrounded by your six children in the hospital and they say, ‘Hey, you need to stop doing this,’” he said. “I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t have any plans. Right now my goal is to get Brad up to speed on the draft ... put the Celtics in the best place they can be. I’ll make the decision on the future somewhere in the future.”
Celtics staff were informed Wednesday morning of the moves, which were first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.
Stevens’ 354 wins trails only Red Auerbach, Heinsohn and Rivers on the team’s all-time list. He said the search for his replacement will be “wide-ranging and comprehensive.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bush a finalist for HOF
Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year.
The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday the players and coaches eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 78 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot.
Hall of Fame ballots go to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. The votes are considered by the NFF’s Honors Courts, which then deliberates and selects a class of about a dozen players and two or three coaches.
College Football Hall of Famer and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin from Ohio State is the chairman of the Honors Court, which includes athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and members of the media from all over the country.
Other first-timers on the ballot included quarterbacks Andrew Luck of Stanford and Kellen Moore of Boise State, Penn State star linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny and former California running back Marshawn Lynch.
Bush’s Hall of Fame case is most intriguing. Based solely on his play, he would be a slam dunk. Bush helped USC win two national championships and won the Heisman Trophy as a junior in 2005.
He averaged 7.3 yards per carry in his career at USC, including 8.7 yards during his Heisman-winning season.
But his Heisman was later vacated after USC was hit with NCAA sanctions when it was found that Bush and his family received money and gifts during his time with the Trojans from fledgling marketing agents who were hoping to represent the rising football star.
The Heisman Trophy Trust asked Bush to return his trophy in 2010 and stripped him from its record books because he had compromised his NCAA eligibility while playing for USC.
The NCAA imposed a 10-year ban on Bush associating publicly with USC. That ended last year. USC joyously welcomed Bush back into the Trojans community and started making plans to honor him.
HORSE RACING
Baffert suspended for 2 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for two years by Churchill Downs on Wednesday after an additional drug test of Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone in the Kentucky Derby winner’s system.
Disqualification of Medina Spirit could be next. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is still completing its investigation before making that ruling.
But Baffert will not be able to enter any horses in the Kentucky Derby or other races at the storied Louisville track through the spring of 2023. Churchill Downs says it reserves the right to extend Baffert’s suspension if he has any other violations in other states. Baffert has had five in the past 13 months.
Churchill Downs initially suspended Baffert indefinitely pending the investigation. Maryland racing officials allowed Medina Spirit and Baffert-trained Concert Tour to run in the Preakness on May 15 only after undergoing three rounds of prerace testing, while New York banned Baffert indefinitely and prevented him from entering any horses in the Belmont Stakes.
“Reckless practices and substance violations that jeopardize the safety of our equine and human athletes or compromise the integrity of our sport are not acceptable and as a company we must take measures to demonstrate that they will not be tolerated,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “Mr. Baffert’s record of testing failures threatens public confidence in thoroughbred racing and the reputation of the Kentucky Derby. Given these repeated failures over the last year, including the increasingly extraordinary explanations, we firmly believe that asserting our rights to impose these measures is our duty and responsibility.”
Earlier Wednesday, lawyers for Baffert and Medina Spirit owner Amr Zedan confirmed the split-sample test came back positive for betamethasone.