Winona sports briefs

Ainge, 62, won championships with the Celtics as a player in 1984 and ’86 and took over as the president of basketball operations in 2003. He was voted the league’s top executive in 2008, when Boston won its 17th championship — an NBA record that has since been matched by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ainge said that after having a heart attack two years ago, “I started thinking about what I was doing with my life.”

“You’re surrounded by your six children in the hospital and they say, ‘Hey, you need to stop doing this,’” he said. “I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t have any plans. Right now my goal is to get Brad up to speed on the draft ... put the Celtics in the best place they can be. I’ll make the decision on the future somewhere in the future.”

Celtics staff were informed Wednesday morning of the moves, which were first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

Stevens’ 354 wins trails only Red Auerbach, Heinsohn and Rivers on the team’s all-time list. He said the search for his replacement will be “wide-ranging and comprehensive.”

