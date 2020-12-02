Winona sports briefs

MLB
Twins, Duffy reach deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins agreed to a $2.2 million, one-year contract on Wednesday with reliever Tyler Duffey, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized.
Duffey was among seven Twins players eligible for salary arbitration for the 2021 season, joining left fielder Eddie Rosario, starting pitcher José Berríos, center fielder Byron Buxton, closer Taylor Rogers, catcher Mitch Garver and relief pitcher Matt Wisler.
Duffey, who turns 30 on Dec. 27, had a career-best 1.88 ERA in 24 innings this year with 13 hits allowed and 31 strikeouts. Over the last two years, the right-hander has been a key late-game cog in Minnesota’s bullpen, logging a 2.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 81 2/3 innings with 57 hits allowed.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan-Maryland game called off
Michigan’s game against Maryland has been canceled after the Wolverines suspended team activities Wednesday because of an outbreak of COVID-19 that could also threaten their rivalry game against Ohio State on Dec. 12 and the Buckeyes’ chances to play for a Big Ten title.
Michigan has paused in-person football activities until at least Monday.
“The decision ... was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing.”
Ohio State had to cancel its game last week at Illinois because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in its program. It was the second game the Buckeyes (4-0) have lost from their regular-season schedule. One more would leave them unable to reach the conference-mandated minimum to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.
Ohio State said the Buckeyes had resumed in-person football activities Tuesday, an encouraging sign that they will be able to play at Michigan State on Saturday.
But now the Michigan game is in danger.
This is the third time Maryland (2-2) has had a game canceled this season. Matchups against Ohio State and Michigan State were wiped out last month after the Terrapins had 23 positive tests for COVID-19, including head coach Michael Locksley.
SOUTHERN MISS FINDS COACH: Southern Miss has hired Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as its new head football coach.
Athletic director Jeremy McClain announced the hiring on Wednesday, replacing Jay Hopson, who resigned after the Golden Eagles lost the opener to South Alabama.
Hall spent the past two seasons at Tulane after stints as an assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette and Memphis, among others.
He’s a former head coach at West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16). Hall led the two Gulf South Conference programs to combined records of 56-21, winning three league titles and two coach of the year honors.
He took four teams to the Division II playoffs and led West Georgia to the semifinals in both 2014 and 2015.
The former North Alabama quarterback won the 2003 Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II’s top player.
Hall will be formally introduced at a news conference on Monday at Reed Green Coliseum.
NBA
Durant on TV opening night
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his Brooklyn debut against his former Golden State teammates before the Lakers begin their title defense in an all-Los Angeles matchup with the Clippers in the NBA’s Dec. 22 opening-night doubleheader.
The Lakers will be back in action against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 as one of five games on the Christmas lineup.
The NBA announced the national TV schedule for the first three nights of the season on Wednesday. The complete schedule for the first half of the season, shortened to 72 games because of the coronavirus, will be released Friday.
The opening-night games on TNT will be played without fans in the arenas, as both New York and Los Angeles are prevented from having them because of virus restrictions.
Though the 2019-20 season didn’t end until October, the NBA’s hurry to start the 2020-21 campaign allows it to play on Christmas, when it traditionally draws some of its strongest viewership.
The schedule on ESPN and ABC that day: New Orleans at Eastern Conference champion Miami, Golden State at Milwaukee, Brooklyn at Boston, Dallas at the Lakers, and the Clippers at Denver.
The Nuggets rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals, preventing the two L.A. teams from playing for the right to reach the NBA Finals.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Indiana takes care of Stanford
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 31 points and Indiana responded to an ugly loss a day earlier by beating Stanford 79-63 in Wednesday’s third-place game at the relocated Maui Invitational.
The Hoosiers (3-1) were coming off a 66-44 loss to No. 17 Texas in Tuesday’s semifinals. It marked the program’s lowest scoring output since January 2010, while Indiana had more turnovers (14) than field goals (11) and shot just 24%. This time, the Hoosiers never trailed after the opening minute and shot 53% against the Cardinal (1-2).
Jackson-Davis made 10 of 16 shots and 11 of 14 free throws to go with six rebounds. The 6-foot-9 sophomore had a fast start with 12 points by midway through the first half, including throwing down a whistle-drawing dunk and letting out an exuberant scream at the 15:12 mark.
His previous career high was 27 points against Minnesota in February.
