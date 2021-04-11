Winona sports briefs

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

MLB

Detroit’s Cabrera heads to IL

CLEVELAND — Miguel Cabrera’s sweet, powerful swing hasn’t been the same this season.

Now it’s clear why.

Cabrera has been dealing with soreness in his left biceps, and the Detroit Tigers decided to put the All-Star slugger on the 10-day disabled list Sunday to undergo testing and find out exactly what’s wrong with one of baseball’s best hitters.

Cabrera, who is closing in on 500 career home runs and other milestones, played first base in Saturday’s 11-3 loss to the Indians. He went 0 for 3 at the plate, and manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera felt his biceps “grab” during an at-bat in the seventh inning.

Hinch could tell Cabrera was altering his swing — he isn’t releasing one hand on his follow-through — and felt it was time to shut him down before the injury worsened.

“I told him after the game I don’t want him to keep fighting it and get it checked out and put him on the injured list to make sure we nip this pretty early,” Hinch said.