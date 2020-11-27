Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW’s Wildgoose declares for NFL
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose is declaring for the NFL draft and isn’t expected to play in the Badgers’ remaining games this season.
Wildgoose announced his decision via Twitter on Friday. He injured his shoulder in the first half of a 17-7 loss at Northwestern last week and had his arm in a sling for the second half of the game.
In his tweet, Wildgoose said that “being a part of what I consider the greatest university in America has been the honor of my life.”
The 5-foot-11 junior from Miami played two games for the 18th-ranked Badgers (2-1, No. 16 CFP) this season and had six tackles, including two for loss. He had 22 tackles and seven passes defended in 2019. He finished the 2018 season with 29 tackles, seven passes defended and two fumble recoveries.
Wildgoose’s announcement comes three days after Wisconsin’s scheduled game Saturday with Minnesota got canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Gophers’ program. The cancellation essentially knocked Wisconsin out of the Big Ten championship picture.
According to Big Ten protocols this season, teams must play at least six games to be eligible for the conference championship game. If the average number of league games played by all Big Ten teams is below six, programs must play no less than two fewer league games than that average to be eligible.
Wisconsin has played three games and has only two more left on its schedule, a Dec. 5 home game with No. 12 Indiana and a Dec. 12 visit to Iowa. A COVID-19 outbreak within the team caused Wisconsin to cancel scheduled games with Nebraska and Purdue earlier this season.
Fuller set to make history: Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform Saturday for Vanderbilt and is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visit Missouri.
“Let’s make history,” senior Sarah Fuller wrote Friday on Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands.
No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.
Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.
A senior from Wylie, Texas, Fuller made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994. Fuller played every minute of the tournament and said it’s an honor Vanderbilt called on her to help out.
She’ll be wearing “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet.
“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.
COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. That’s why he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.
And if she is called upon to assist, Fuller will make history.
NFL
Trubisky to start vs. Green Bay
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, coach Matt Nagy said Friday.
Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky.
The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak.
Nagy said it’s still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.
Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury Nov. 1 against New Orleans while he ran on a zone-read, his only play since being benched against Atlanta in Week 3. Foles’ injury occurred on a sack in the fourth quarter of a 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 16.
Nagy turned to Foles seeking a spark for his team’s offense, and he rallied Chicago from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta after Trubisky was benched. But the Bears are 2-5 with Foles as the starter, averaging 16.7 points per game.
Foles has completed 202 of 311 passes for 1,852 yards with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 81.0.
Trubisky is 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 87.4. The Bears won both games that Trubisky started and finished, including a rally from 17 points down in the fourth quarter in the opener at Detroit.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 4 Virginia upset
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — San Francisco shocked No. 4 Virginia on Friday, scoring the biggest upset of the young college basketball season and the program’s biggest win in decades.
Jamaree Bouyea scored 19 points and the Dons used a late 8-0 run to beat the Cavaliers 61-60 in the Homelight Classic, part of the “Bubbleville” event at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut.
Khalil Shabazz added 14 points and Taavi Jurkatamm had two big 3-pointers in the second half for USF (2-1), which was playing its third game in three days.
Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy each scored 11 points for Virginia (1-1). Marquette transfer Sam Hauser added 10 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left that would have won the game for the Cavaliers.
Virginia led by three points at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half to take a 28-21 lead. But San Francisco went on an 11-0 run from there.
There were 11 lead changes and five ties in the game as neither team could get much separation.
A jumper by Hauser put Virginia ahead 54-53 with 3:42 left, but that would be its last lead of the game. A strip by Bouyea led to a 3-pointer from Shabazz that gave the Dons a 58-54 advantage and Jurkatamm made it 61-54 with a 3-pointer the next trip down the court.
UVA chipped away and had a chance to win after Josh Kunen missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left. But Hauser’s attempt fell off the rim and Trey Murphy III couldn’t convert a tip just before the buzzer.
