Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UW’s Wildgoose declares for NFL

MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose is declaring for the NFL draft and isn’t expected to play in the Badgers’ remaining games this season.

Wildgoose announced his decision via Twitter on Friday. He injured his shoulder in the first half of a 17-7 loss at Northwestern last week and had his arm in a sling for the second half of the game.

In his tweet, Wildgoose said that “being a part of what I consider the greatest university in America has been the honor of my life.”

The 5-foot-11 junior from Miami played two games for the 18th-ranked Badgers (2-1, No. 16 CFP) this season and had six tackles, including two for loss. He had 22 tackles and seven passes defended in 2019. He finished the 2018 season with 29 tackles, seven passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Wildgoose’s announcement comes three days after Wisconsin’s scheduled game Saturday with Minnesota got canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Gophers’ program. The cancellation essentially knocked Wisconsin out of the Big Ten championship picture.