Winona sports briefs

MLB

Cubs deny Brewers sweep

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Sunday.

Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.

Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.

Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 in seven innings, giving up four hits. He retired the first 13 batters before Wisdom homered in the fifth.

The Cubs added a run in the sixth when Alfonso Rivas singled and scored on a double by Seiya Suzuki.

Chicago reliever Rowan Wick got two outs in the eighth and David Robertson closed for his fifth save.

BLUE JAYS BEAT ASTROS: Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston. The Blue Jays have won nine of 12.

Gausman allowed two runs and six hits. He has not walked a batter in 31 2/3 innings this season.

According to MLB Stats on Twitter, Gausman is the first pitcher since Cy Young in 1906 to not walk a batter or allow a home run in five straight starts to begin a season (minimum 20 innings pitched).

Tim Mayza worked the eighth and Jordan Romano pitched around Kyle Tucker’s one-out double in the ninth to earn his 11th save in 12 chances.

NFL

Bears release Foles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.

New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract.

The Bears acquired Foles — the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia — from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.

Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.

Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.

NHL

Penguins start playoffs short-handed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their first-round playoff matchup with the New York Rangers without Tristan Jarry, though they haven’t ruled out the All-Star’s return before the end of the series.

Head coach Mike Sullivan characterized Jarry as “day to day” but indicated Jarry would not be available when the best-of-seven series opens in New York on Tuesday. Jarry hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a lower-body injury following a victory over the New York Islanders on April 14.

Casey DeSmith will get the nod when the Penguins head to Madison Square Garden. DeSmith made just one appearance against the Rangers this season and played just 4:19 against New York on March 25 before leaving following a collision with a teammate. DeSmith is 3-2-1 with a 3.45 goals against average and a pedestrian .886 save percentage in seven career appearances against New York.

The 30-year-old DeSmith has played well in the run-up to the playoffs even as the Penguins limped toward the postseason. DeSmith went 8-3-3 with a 2.44 goals against and a .927 save percentage after the All-Star break.

