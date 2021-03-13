Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ohio State advances to title game
INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. just wanted a second chance at his home-state team.
On Saturday, the former Michigan prep star made sure it counted.
He scored 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists, helping the ninth-ranked Buckeyes fend off a frantic finish by the fourth-ranked Wolverines for a 68-67 victory and a trip to the Big Ten Tournament title game.
“This rivalry means a lot to a lot of our guys, a lot of our Ohio guys,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. “Even guys like E.J. (Liddell), who has seen what it means to our fans. Duane feels that, he knows what this game means to our fans. It’s not football, we understand that. But Duane understands it.”
It sure wasn’t easy. For the third straight day, the Buckeyes nearly blew a double-digit lead in the second half.
Michigan (20-4) scored the final seven points and Mike Smith even had a chance to win it with a long jumper with 2 seconds left. Instead, it bounced off the back of the rim and time expired in a scramble for the ball.
The Buckeyes (21-8) now play No. 3 Illinois on Sunday, seeking their first title since 2013.
For Washington, it was pure joy. After scoring a career-high 30 points in a 92-87 loss to Michigan on Feb. 21, Washington immediately started talking about a rematch. And he didn’t disappoint, making 5 of 10 3-pointers.
“Today we needed him big, huge and he produced,” Liddell said after scoring 18 points. “That’s why he’s a big-time player.”
Illinois 82, Iowa 71
INDIANAPOLIS — Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game.
The Fighting Illini (22-6) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.
Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points for Illinois, and reserve guard Andre Curbelo finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Luka Garza had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (21-7). Jordan Bohannon scored 20 points.
It didn't the Illini long to impress an enthusiastic fan base that made the short trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
A 9-0 run midway through the first half gave Illinois a 22-14 lead that it never surrendered. The Illini still led 45-37 at the half then opened the second half on an 8-2 spurt that featured two big baskets from Jacob Grandison.
Iowa couldn't get closer than five rest of the way.
Alabama 73, Tennessee 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bad as Alabama looked while trailing by 15 points, Herbert Jones still believed the Crimson Tide could shift momentum by stringing baskets and stops together.
The Southeastern Conference’s best player had a huge role in achieving both goals, and his teammates joined in to help them reach the doorstep of their biggest prize in 30 years.
Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a big deficit in the final 17 minutes to beat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
“At halftime, we decided to just come out and play our brand of basketball,” said Jones, chosen this week as the league’s top defender and player. “We came out and competed on the defensive end and that led to our offense.”
Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on.
“We came out a little bit slow, down nine going into the half and we fought our way back slowly but surely,” Quinerly said.
Top-seeded Alabama (23-6) faces the LSU-Arkansas winner in Sunday’s championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.
Tennessee (18-8) awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.
Hartford 64, UMass Lowell 50
HARTFORD, Conn. — Austin Williams scored 20 points with eight rebounds and three steals, and Hartford earned an automatic bid to its first NCAA Tournament, beating UMass Lowell in the America East championship.
Fourth-seeded Hartford was in the title game for the second straight season after last year’s contest against Vermont was canceled due to COVID-19. The Hawks upset the second-seeded Catamounts this year in the semifinals to make it the first time in tournament history the title game didn’t include either of the top two seeds.
Sixth-seeded UMass Lowell won its first-ever Division I postseason game in the opening round and also knocked off top-seeded UMBC in the semis when Connor Withers matched a tournament record with nine 3-pointers.
After a slow 30 minutes, with Hartford leading 39-37, the Hawks went on an 18-4 run to build a 16-point lead. Hunter Marks scored seven points during the run, and the River Hawks went without a field goal for 6:29.
Traci Carter added 16 points and Marks finished with 14 for Hartford (15-8). Miroslav Stafl had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Norfolk State 71, Morgan State 63
NORFOLK, Va. — Joe Bryant scored 17 points and Kashaun Hicks added 14, including a pair of clinching dunks, as Norfolk State defeated Morgan State in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid in nine years.
Norfolk State (16-7) claimed its second MEAC title in five championship-game appearances. Its other title came in 2012 when it went on to beat No. 2 seed Missouri in the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 7 Florida. This is the first NCAA berth under eighth-year coach Robert Jones.
Bryant scored 10 straight points in a run that gave the Spartans a double-figures lead that eventually reached 16 points and lasted until there were three minutes remaining. The Bears (14-8) got as close as six with 30.6 seconds left before Hicks sandwiched a pair of dunks around Morgan State’s final bucket to ensure the Spartans’ seventh straight win.
Devante Carter added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks for Norfolk State.
Hicks had 3-pointer and layup to start 8-0 run for a 10-point lead with three minutes left in half. De’Torrion Ware responded with four points in a 6-0 run but a 3-pointer from Kyonze Chavis gave the Spartans 37-30 halftime lead.