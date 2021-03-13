Winona sports briefs

Iowa couldn't get closer than five rest of the way.

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bad as Alabama looked while trailing by 15 points, Herbert Jones still believed the Crimson Tide could shift momentum by stringing baskets and stops together.

The Southeastern Conference’s best player had a huge role in achieving both goals, and his teammates joined in to help them reach the doorstep of their biggest prize in 30 years.

Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a big deficit in the final 17 minutes to beat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

“At halftime, we decided to just come out and play our brand of basketball,” said Jones, chosen this week as the league’s top defender and player. “We came out and competed on the defensive end and that led to our offense.”

Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on.

“We came out a little bit slow, down nine going into the half and we fought our way back slowly but surely,” Quinerly said.