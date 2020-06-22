Winona sports briefs

MINNESOTA SPORTS
U.S. Bank Stadium available for Vikings
COVID-19 has essentially shutdown U.S. Bank Stadium for the rest of 2020 with the possible exception of Minnesota Vikings games.
As of Monday, the four-year-old stadium has nothing but football on the schedule. Even if the NFL season goes ahead, it’s unlikely to include stadiums full of fans.
U.S. Bank Stadium typically hosts hundreds of gatherings a year from small business meetings and receptions to high school sporting events and conventions.
John Drum, interim general manager for ASM Global at U.S. Bank Stadium, apprised the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) members of the empty calendar during their regular monthly meeting held via conference call Monday.
The Def Leppard and Motley Crue concert scheduled for this coming Saturday has been postponed until July 2021. Other major 2020 concerts were to include the Rolling Stones, Kenny Chesney and George Strait. The Stones and Strait have yet to set new dates.
The Vikings are expected to open the season at home Sept. 13 against the Green Bay Packers. The first preseason game is set for Aug. 14 at home against the Houston Texans.
Vikings executive vice president Lester Bagley said the team remains optimistic. “We are staying close to the NFL, their chief medical officer and Vikings trainers and doctors. These medical and training professionals are optimistic we will play football this season,” Bagley said.
The $1.1 billion stadium opened in August 2016 and was the site of the 2018 Super Bowl and 2019 NCAA men’s basketball Final Four.
NBA
Bryant auction next month
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant’s time in high school will be showcased when about 22 hours of footage of the late basketball star playing games and giving interviews will be sold on July 23 by the auction house Profiles in History.
The footage is from the media library of Stu Ross, who produced “High School Sports Show,” a syndicated weekly television series seen in 35 cities.
About 60 percent of the Bryant footage is of games involving the Lower Merion Aces from the Philadephia suburbs.
Ross’ library includes 130 hours and more than 700 athletes, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ryan Braun, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal. The footage will be sold in one lot, and the auction house estimates the price will be $250,000 to $350,000.
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. He was 41.
The auction will take place at Profiles in History in Calabasas, outside Los Angeles.
LOVE FOUNDATION MAKES DONATION: Kevin Love isn’t slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA’s psychology department on Monday. Love played one season for the Bruins (2007-08) and he’s helping his alma mater’s work in diagnosing, preventing, treating and destigmatizing anxiety and depression.
Love’s gift came one day after he received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for his efforts in mental health.
“I hope one day we are able to erase the stigma around anxiety and depression, and we can only do that by improving diagnosis and treatment, fostering public conversations about mental health and encouraging people to seek help when they need it,” Love said.
Love first went public with his personal battles during the 2018 season. Since then, he has been active in spreading information nationally on mental health issues. Love credited San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan, who has also fought depression, for giving him the strength to come forward.
GOLF
Fanless PGA Championship confirmed
Brooks Koepka will try to become the first player to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play, and there won’t be anyone at Harding Park to cheer him on.
The PGA of America confirmed Monday the first major of this most unusual year won’t have spectators.
The PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17 in San Francisco, now is set for Aug. 6-9 and will be the first of three majors this year. The U.S. Open moved from June to Sept. 17-20 in New York, with the Masters moving to November two weeks before Thanksgiving. The British Open was canceled.
Still to be determined is whether the other two majors have fans. The PGA Tour resumed its schedule following its coronavirus-caused shutdown two weeks ago without fans, and it is not planning to have them until a reduced number July 16-19 at Memorial.
The PGA of America submitted its plan to not have spectators a week ago, and the San Francisco Chronicle said government and health officials approved it.
Mayor London N. Breed said the city was “thrilled” to welcome the century-old major to San Francisco. PGA of America officials were prepared to go elsewhere if playing in San Francisco would not allow health standards to be met.
“We are able to safely take this step toward reopening because of the ongoing sacrifices of our citizens,” Breed said.
Those sacrifices now include watching only on TV for those who had planned to attend. This is the first major for Harding Park, the public course across the street from Olympic Club and now part of the TPC network. It previously held two World Golf Championships (won by Tiger Woods in 2005 and Rory McIlroy in 2015) and the Presidents Cup in 2009.
