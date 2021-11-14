Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Washington fires coach

SEATTLE — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.

Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.

Athletic director Jen Cohen said the school will honor the terms of Lake’s contract, which puts Washington on the hook for about $9 million dollars.

Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.

Including Saturday’s game, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.

Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach the remaining two games, including the Apple Cup rivalry against Washington State.

AUTO RACING

Toyota unveils change to GR Supra

Toyota on Sunday unveiled the GR Supra it will use in the 2022 NHRA season, ending a 10-year run with the Camry in Funny Car competition.

The reveal was made at the NHRA season finale at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California, and the car is expected to debut in the 2022 season opener back at Pomona in February. Before the Camry, Toyota has competed with the Celica and Solara in its 20 years of NHRA participation.

The Supra currently competes in NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series, and this year Toyota debuted the GR Supra in GT4 sports car competitions in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

“We were looking for other opportunities with the Supra and the NHRA Funny Car is a natural,” David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, told The Associated Press at the IMSA season finale at Road Atlanta in Georgia.

“We had a good run with the Camry. But from a marketing side, clearly what we are trying to do is provide more exposure to the Supra, and the NHRA fits perfectly.”

Toyota again worked with Calty Design Research, a studio launched in 1973 that provides innovative design solutions for Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles and supports North American production design. The two-year development process followed Toyota’s commitment to designing race vehicles that closely resemble production vehicles.

The new body for 2022 marks the most significant styling characteristics of any previous Funny Car. The body styling is worked into the car from bumper to bumper and there are true lines and details within the body, not just a decal package.

NHRA actually insisted that if Toyota was going to do redesign its Funny Car, it had to be similar to a production vehicle, and Wilson told the AP its submissions were rejected by the series several times before this Supra was approved.

The final product is as close as possible to a street-legal Supra — and yet it still can run 330 mph in an NHRA event.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tennessee beats ETSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a career-high 23 points and Kennedy Chandler added 16 as No. 18 Tennessee men’s basketball team beat East Tennessee State 94-62 on Sunday.

Nkamhoua, a 6-foot-8 junior, shot 9 for 14 and also had eight rebounds for the Volunteers (2-0).

Chandler, a freshman who has been impressive since the first day of the season, scored all of his points in the first half as Tennessee took a 46-23 lead. He added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

“Kennedy Chandler is the best point guard I’ve seen in (Thompson-Boling Arena),” Oliver said. “He reminds me of a young Kyrie Irving.

“My mentality as a person is it’s me against you. (In preparation) I wouldn’t allow myself to feel that he’s great. Then, I’m sitting there watching him hit 3s and drop dimes. ... Wow! Name a point guard that’s better.”

John Fulkerson, in his first action of the season, had 10 rebounds to go with six points. Justin Powell had 11 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 2 UConn rolls behind Bueckers

HARTFORD, Conn. — Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day.

The reigning AP Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas 95-80 on Sunday.

“When you go 15 for 19 that’s a pretty good night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “There isn’t any place on the floor she can’t play. There isn’t any place she’s not comfortable. There isn’t any situation she finds herself in where she doesn’t know what to do next.”

Bueckers made 10 of her 11 shots in the second half against the Razorbacks on a dazzling display of layups and mid-range jumpers to keep UConn’s lead in double digits.

“I just took what the defense was giving me,” Bueckers said. “My teammates got me open and passed the ball really well. I read what the game needed. I felt like my shot was going in. I felt good. It was just rhythm.”

Christyn Williams added 18 points and Evina Westbrook had 15 for the Huskies in their season opener. They avenged the only regular-season loss the team had last year when UConn fell to the then-No. 19 Razorbacks 90-87 in Fayetteville.

Bueckers, who scored 32 points against St. John’s in her sensational freshman season, took just one shot in the first quarter, but scored 12 points in the second as UConn went up 49-39 at the half.

“They are one of the best teams in the country and they have one of the best — if not the best player — in the country and she showed that,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said.

UConn scored the first seven points of the third quarter to put the game away, including a 3-pointer by Aaliyah Edwards, the first of her career.

