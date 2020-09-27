Winona sports briefs

NBA
Timberwolves’ Beasley arrested
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was in jail Sunday on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, after his arrest the night before.
The Athletic first reported Beasley’s arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis. ESPN reported that police obtained a search warrant for Beasley’s home after a complaint that he brandished a weapon at a person and officers found marijuana and guns in the home.
“We’re aware of the situation involving Malik and in the process of gathering more information,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said.
Beasley participated in voluntary workouts at the team facility earlier this year. He has not taken part in group workouts that began this week for teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart in Florida after the four-plus-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 23-year-old Beasley will be a restricted free agent when the season ends. The 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft by Denver, Beasley averaged 20.7 points in 14 games for Minnesota after being acquired in a trade with the Nuggets in February.
Beasley’s attorney, Steve Haney, did not immediately respond to a phone message left Sunday by The Associated Press.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
N.C. State’s Martin out of hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State says safety Khalid Martin is being discharged from a Virginia hospital with no “radiographic abnormalities” after being examined for a possible spinal cord injury.
The football team tweeted the update Sunday, a day after Martin collided with teammate Tyler Baker-Williams while attempting to tackle a Virginia Tech player in the third quarter of a 45-24 loss. The game was delayed for approximately 15 minutes while the N.C. State sports medicine staff attended to Martin.
He was taken from the field in an ambulance to a hospital for what the N.C. State communications staff initially said was a hip injury.
The Wolfpack said on Twitter that Martin was heading back to Raleigh on Sunday after being discharged from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he underwent further examination.
WNBA
Las Vegas ties semifinal series
BRADENTON, Fla. — Angel McCoughtry said she received some inspirational advice from Elena Delle Donne before the game and applied it to keep Las Vegas’ season alive.
McCoughtry scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter as Las Vegas took control and the Aces beat the Sun 84-75 on Sunday in Game 4 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.
“It helped (talking) with people who had been in that position, who had won it and done it,” McCoughtry said. “It’s amazing to talk to her about that.”
McCoughtry finished with six assists, five rebounds and three steals in helping tuie the series 2-2.
“Angel wasn’t ready to go home. That was fun to watch,” Laimbeer said. “Angel played that third quarter and it was a spectacular performance to get us the lead. We maintained the lead the rest of the way.”
A’ja Wilson, the 2020 league MVP, had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for top-seeded Las Vegas and Danielle Robinson also scored 18 points.
Game 5 is Tuesday.
McCoughtry scored 14 of the first 18 second-half points for Las Vegas and assisted on the remaining four as the Aces turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 55-46 lead midway through the third quarter and Connecticut trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.
TENNIS
Venus ousted from French Open
PARIS — Top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to reach the second round of the French Open on Sunday and extend her winning streak to 15 matches.
She next faces Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who won 6-4, 6-4 against American veteran Venus Williams.
“Even on my really good shots she had a lot of amazing replies that just kind of came out of nowhere,” Williams said. “Give her credit to playing an amazing match.”
The 40-year-old Williams exited in the first round at Roland Garros for the third straight year and is 0-3 in Grand Slam tournaments this year following the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. Since the start of 2018, the seven-time Grand Slam champion has lost in the first round in seven of the past 11 major tournaments.
Halep won on her 29th birthday, but with minimal celebrations planned for the evening since the coronavirus pandemic means players stay locked inside the security bubble of their hotels.
“It was really special day playing on Roland Garros on my birthday,” she said. “I cannot celebrate much because I have to stay in the room, so I will have a bottle of water.”
Wearing thick black leggings and a long-sleeved pink jersey to combat the chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier, the 2018 champion made a series of unforced errors and trailed 4-2.
“I felt the cold. I’m not very happy with the cold in general,” Halep said. “So it was a little bit tough, I struggled.”
But then she found her range, clinching the first set with a hold to love and sealing victory on her first match point when her Spanish opponent clipped a forehand wide.
Halep is ranked second but seeded first at Roland Garros because defending champion Ash Barty skipped coming to Paris because of coronavirus concerns.
