Winona sports briefs

Cain added a two-out homer in the sixth off reliever Trevor Megill for a 4-1 lead. It was Cain’s fourth homer of the season and first since May 3.

Wisdom led off the sixth with an infield single. Peralta pounced off the mound toward the third-base line to field the ball, but his throw sailed past first and out of play for an error to allow Wisdom to take second. One out later, Schwindel doubled off the glove of third baseman Luis Urías to score Wisdom.

Brad Boxberger then replaced Peralta and got pinch-hitter David Bote and Alcántara to fly out to end the inning.

ROSTER MOVES: The Brewers activated RHP Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 injured list before the doubleheader and designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

To make room for Steele on the roster, the Cubs optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Triple-A Iowa.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama No. 1 in USA Today poll

USA Today released its first football coaches poll of the year Tuesday and ranked Clemson second in the top 25 rankings.