Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
La Crosse’s King headed to Nebraska
MADISON — It didn’t take Kobe King long to decide where he’s going to play next.
King, who left the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program last month, committed to Nebraska on Wednesday according to multiple reports.
That King is staying in the Big Ten Conference adds some spice to what was already a controversial move by the former La Crosse Central standout to leave the Badgers midway through his third season on campus.
King played his final game for Wisconsin on Jan. 24, a 70-51 loss at Purdue in which he was held scoreless. He averaged 12.6 points per game in conference play, which leads the team; and 10.0 overall, which is second only to junior forward Nate Reuvers.
Nebraska is 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten in its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg, who replaced Tim Miles. Hoiberg is no stranger to using transfers to build his roster, a process he frequently used at Iowa State and now with the Cornhuskers.
Per NCAA transfer rules, King will have to sit out the 2020-21 season unless he’s granted a waiver. One argument he could make is UW forcing out strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland earlier this month for using a racial epithet in front of players in early January. King wasn’t among the players who heard Helland’s use of a word he later admitted was “repugnant,” but it’s likely the reason for Helland’s ouster could be used as a mitigating circumstance that could help King gain immediate eligibility next season.
Wisconsin, meanwhile, has adjusted to life without King. The Badgers (17-10, 10-6) are on a four-game winning streak heading into a game at Michigan (18-9, 9-7) on Thursday night. UW is 5-2 since King informed teammates and coaches a day after the game against Purdue that he was leaving the team.
NBA
Hornets’ Monk suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
The suspension begins with Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.
The third-year reserve from Kentucky is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. However, he had been playing much better of late, averaging 18.2 points per game in the last seven games.
The Hornets were hoping Monk would have a breakout season, but he failed to win a spot in the starting lineup.
He has played in 191 games during his career with one start.
EMBIID FINED: The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid $25,000 on Wednesday, two days after he made an obscene gesture on the court and used profane language during a live television interview.
In announcing the fine, the NBA noted that the amount “reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.”
The gesture occurred with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 129-112 victory over the Hawks on Monday night. With the clock winding down, Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter came from behind and swiped the ball from Embiid, who was trying to dribble it out. Embiid responded by flashing a middle finger at Huerter. He later apologized.
Embiid scored a career-high 49 points in the game.
Afterward, in a postgame walkoff interview, he tried to clarify after calling himself the best player in the world following an excellent performance last week against Brooklyn. His interview included profanity.
MLB
Stanton expected to miss opener
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf, another significant injury for a team that was beset by health problems last season.
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was hurt near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain.
“It will probably put us against it a little bit,” Boone said Wednesday. “I would say it’s time for him to get back, but then getting built up and stuff. We’ll see.”
The announcement came a day after New York said All-Star pitcher Luis Severino needed Tommy John surgery and would miss the entire season. Slugger Aaron Judge and lefty James Paxton already had been slowed this spring by injuries.
The Yankees put a major league-record 30 players on the injured list last year, with Stanton missing most of the season.
Asked if felt snake-bitten, Boone replied “No.”
The AL East champion Yankees open on March 26 at Baltimore.
Stanton played in just 18 games due a number of injuries last season, batting .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats. He hit 38 homers in his first year with the Yankees in 2018, one year after a going deep a career-high 59 times in 2017 with the Miami Marlins.
Boone feels Stanton will be able to take advantage of replicating at-bats from last year’s rehab assignments and indoor work.
“So, I feel like from a hitting standpoint, he saw a lot of reps last year for being in a way a lost season,” Boone said.
The outfielder/designated hitter signed a $325 million, 13-year contract after the 2014 season.