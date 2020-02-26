Winona sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

La Crosse’s King headed to Nebraska

MADISON — It didn’t take Kobe King long to decide where he’s going to play next.

King, who left the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program last month, committed to Nebraska on Wednesday according to multiple reports.

That King is staying in the Big Ten Conference adds some spice to what was already a controversial move by the former La Crosse Central standout to leave the Badgers midway through his third season on campus.

King played his final game for Wisconsin on Jan. 24, a 70-51 loss at Purdue in which he was held scoreless. He averaged 12.6 points per game in conference play, which leads the team; and 10.0 overall, which is second only to junior forward Nate Reuvers.

Nebraska is 7-20 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten in its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg, who replaced Tim Miles. Hoiberg is no stranger to using transfers to build his roster, a process he frequently used at Iowa State and now with the Cornhuskers.