It was a Parents Night to remember for the Winona Senior High School boys soccer program.
A late goal by Auguste Tadie off an assist from Cade Ferstl gave the Winhawks a thrilling 2-1 over Byron in a nonconference game Thursday night at Paul Giel Field.
Winona improved to 4-7-1 with the win. Byron, which handed Rochester Lourdes its first conference loss in 137 matches on Tuesday, fell to 8-4.
Brock Herczeg scored early to give Winona a 1-0 lead.
Hunter Cisewski and goalkeeper Hans Larsen led a strong defensive effort.
Th JV team won 6-0.
The Winhawks are back in action at 5 p.m. Saturday against La Crescent at Paul Giel Field. It’s part of a full day of soccer at Paul Giel, as the girls JV plays Lake City at 11 a.m., the girls varsity plays Lake City at 1 p.m. and the boys JV plays La Crescent at 3 p.m. before the varsity game at 5 p.m.
Girls tennisWinona 6, Red Wing 1
The Winhawks swept the singles matches en route to a big win over the Wingers.
At No. 1 singles, Emma Henert battled back from a first-set loss to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Ariana Jacobs, Mollly Heinert and Adele Jacobsen won in straight sets at Nos. 2-4 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, McCarthy Leaf and Marissa McNally won 6-3, 7-5. At No. 3 doubles, Jaida Oudel and Ruby Baker survived in a 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-4 battle.
VolleyballRochester Mayo 3, Winona 0
The Spartans swept the Winhawks 25-14, 25-14, 25-19. Phoenix Matthees had eight kills to lead the Winhawks, while Grace Rohde had six kills and 22 digs.
The Winhawks play at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.