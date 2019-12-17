Winona Police Department
Monday
11:28 a.m. – A storage unit on the 650 block of West Third Street was broken into sometime in the last week. Items reported stolen were a one-man ice fishing shack, a floor fan and a DeWalt circular saw.
1:28 p.m. – A 17 year-old male was served an apprehension and detention order at Winona Senior High School. The male fought with responding officers, which resulted in an additional charge of a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process with force.
2:57 p.m. – Timothy Paul Schmalenberg Jr., 24, of Winona was arrested on warrant on the 200 block of Wilson Street and officers subsequently found .56 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
41 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
1958
1962
1965
1968
1971
1971
1972
1972
1972
1972
1973
1973
1973
1975
1976
1978
1980
1982
1984
1986
1988
1988
1990
1994
1995
1998
What person, place or thing do you value most in the Winona area? What landmark do you show off to visitors? What local food do you brag about…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.