Winona Police Department

Monday

11:28 a.m. – A storage unit on the 650 block of West Third Street was broken into sometime in the last week. Items reported stolen were a one-man ice fishing shack, a floor fan and a DeWalt circular saw.

1:28 p.m. – A 17 year-old male was served an apprehension and detention order at Winona Senior High School. The male fought with responding officers, which resulted in an additional charge of a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process with force.

2:57 p.m. – Timothy Paul Schmalenberg Jr., 24, of Winona was arrested on warrant on the 200 block of Wilson Street and officers subsequently found .56 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

41 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.

