Winona Police
Department
Friday
11:45 p.m. – Drew Ann Sergeant Conner, 20, of Arcadia was arrested on suspicion of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. Officers had been notified of a vehicle in pursuit in Buffalo County, Wis. Before the vehicle entered Minnesota, stop sticks were placed and after the vehicle ran over them it came to a stop near Fourth and Winona streets. Earlier, Conner said an officer had been writing her sister a ticket. Before the officer could finish, her sister got into Conner’s vehicle and told her to drive. The officer informed Conner when she was pulling away that she was not free to go yet. Conner claimed to have left because she did not trust Arcadia police and that she was scared.
Saturday
1:14 a.m. – Bryton Montana Rieck, 22, of Fountain City faces charges of second-degree controlled substance crime. An officer had stopped a vehicle Rieck was driving at Third and Main streets for a burned-out headlight. Officers smelled marijuana from the vehicle. When the vehicle was searched, officers found marijuana and a total of 89 pills -- 38 grams -- of ecstasy, according to the complaint.
2:06 a.m. – Grace Christine Henderson, 21, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving after disobeying a stop sign.
2:34 a.m. – Maeve Frances Doyle, 26, of Canton, South Dakota, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana. The crew of a boat had reported Doyle after she was found on the boat but was not a passenger. She had left before officers arrived and was found near the train tracks by Levee Park.
5:36 p.m. – Packages were found near Winona State University. One contained a textbook that was connected to an address where tenants said that they had packages stolen.
Sunday
9:37 a.m. – A man reported that a vehicle in a fenced lot on the 350 block of West Second Street had change stolen from it, along with the front grill and headlight assembly.
11:36 p.m. – Mason James Ellinghuysen, 18, of Altura was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving. His blood-alcohol concentration level was recorded at 0.20%. The vehicle Ellinghuysen was driving was pulled over because an officer noticed the center brake light not working. The officer noted Ellinghuysen had slurred speech, poor balance and smelled of alcohol. Ellinghuysen initially denied drinking alcohol but admitted to doing so after taking the field sobriety test. Walker Dean Peters, 18, of Rollingstone and Casey Tanner Nahrgang, 18, of Lewiston were passengers in the vehicle and were cited for minor consumption.
Winona County
Sheriff’s Dept.
Friday
9:48 a.m. – Emily Marie Beeman, 22, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after the vehicle Beeman was driving collided with a tree on the 8000 block of County Road 23. Beeman said that a boot had been stuck on the throttle of the vehicle. A male passenger and Beeman were transported to a hospital.
10:24 a.m. – A man reported damage to the St. John’s Lutheran Church on Hwy. 43. A camper reportedly went under the entrance awning, causing approximately $500 worth of damage. An air conditioner cover was left behind.
12:51 p.m. – A woman on Judy Lane in Minnesota City reported 30 pills missing.
Saturday
8:37 p.m. – Gregory Paul Gommels, 54, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of physical domestic assault with harm on County Road 25. A woman reported that she had been shoved and had fallen twice, once injuring her hand and the other her head. When deputies arrived, she was holding a towel to the back of her head and had blood on her face and hair. There was a laceration on the back of her head. She did not know where Gommels was and suspected he was still on the property when deputies arrived. Gommels was later found.
11:13 p.m. – Perry Allyn Kamrowski was taken into custody on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Ninth Street and 54th Avenue in Goodview. During a traffic stop, a deputy said Kamrowski had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. He admitted to having consumed alcohol. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 was recorded. He was cited and released.
Sunday
1:28 a.m. – Forrest Sylas Zittel, 24, of Stockton was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving and speeding on County Road 23 and Charity Drive. The vehicle Zittel was driving was stopped after officers observed it traveling about 70 miles per hour. Deputies said Zittel smelled of alcohol, had slurred language and had bloodshot, watery eyes. Zittel failed a field sobriety test. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.19 was recorded.
Monday
7:37 a.m. – A trailer was reported to have been broken and pried into near Farmers Park. Tools were stolen from inside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.