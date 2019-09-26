HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL: Winona at Austin, 7 p.m.; Hayfield at Cotter, 7 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.; St. Charles at Triton, 7 p.m.; Spring Grove at Houston, 7 p.m.; Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.; Dodgeville at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: St. Charles at Triton, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Red Wing Invite, 4 p.m.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Winona at Red Wing Invite, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.