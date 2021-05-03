Winona/Minn data

County
Cases 4,473 (+0)
Deaths 50 (+0)
Active as of 4/28 36
Recovered as of 4/28 4,337
Hospitalized as of 4/28 53
Vaccine doses as of 5/3 43,054 (+373 since 4/30)
Total tests as of 4/28 100,202
State
Cases 580,340 (+1,105)
Deaths 7,163 (+3)
Vaccine doses as of 5/3 4,569,570 (+211,351 since 4/30)
U.S.
Total cases 32,448,723
Total deaths 576,638
Vaccine doses: 245,591,469
Josh DeLaRosa
News reporter
Winona Daily News reporter Josh De LaRosa can be reached at 507-453-3501.
