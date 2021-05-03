 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona/Minn data
0 comments

Winona/Minn data

County

Cases 4,473 (+0)

Deaths 50 (+0)

Active as of 4/28 36

Recovered as of 4/28 4,337

Hospitalized as of 4/28 53

Vaccine doses as of 5/3 43,054 (+373 since 4/30)

Total tests as of 4/28 100,202

State

Cases 580,340 (+1,105)

Deaths 7,163 (+3)

Vaccine doses as of 5/3 4,569,570 (+211,351 since 4/30)

U.S.

Total cases 32,448,723

Total deaths 576,638

Vaccine doses: 245,591,469

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News